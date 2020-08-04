AUD students demand e-learning aid
Aditi Sharma, an MA Sociology student at Ambedkar University Delhi, highlights the demands made by students looking for administrative support in e-learning.
On 29th July 2020, the Ambedkar University Students’ Council (AUDSC) met with Dr Abhinandita Dayal Mathur, Advisor to Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia regarding the hasty commencement of online classes on August 4.
Beginning with a massive mail campaign, the students have urged the college to repeal the notice, deeming it highly insensitive. Students across programmes are mainly demanding to postpone online classes until all issues are resolved along with infrastructural support from the university.
According to a survey conducted by the student council with a sample size of 400+ students, around 47% used smartphones for online learning, says Aditi.
"50% do not have laptops, 2-3% don't have access to any electronic devices. 47% of the students pointed out that Wifi and recharge expenses were a financial burden. 75% believed online classes weren't inclusive at all. Most importantly, 98% of the women were spending over 3 hours on online chores, apart from college work and personal time," she added.
Students are now in a state of constant panic, worried over their inability to keep up with the financial requirements of an online classroom, or worse, not be a part of it at all. In spite of repeated requests, the authorities have neither taken into account the past semester's problems nor put out a statement detailing provisions yet.
As students from across India grapple with the pandemic and ensuing financial insecurities, they have demanded a 50% reduction in fees, laptops for every student that needs one, an extended stipend for research scholars and reimbursements for all expenses incurred.
Even one student being denied the opportunity to access education is one too many. The students have threatened empty Zoom meetings if their demands aren't met with, reiterating the necessity factor of it as opposed to a luxury.
Currently, a petition calling for recalling of the notice is being circulated around the University, with 800-900 signatures, to be submitted to Manish Sisodia.
