Attukal Pongala 2022: Find history, significance and why the festival is important to women

Attukal Pongala is a festival that is solely celebrated by women in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. This festival is dedicated to Attukal Bhagavathy, also known as Goddess Kannaki or Bhadrakali. It is a 10-day long festival that takes place at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple.

This festival is referred to as Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam, that begins in the month of Kumbham as per Malayalam calendar. It is celebrated every year and falls in the month of February or March. During the 10-days festivities, a sacrificial offering known as Kuruthitharpanam is included in the religious event.

Every year, women in large numbers gather at the Attukal Temple to celebrate and offer sweets in earthen pots to Attukal Devi. Interestingly, it is one of the largest women-gathering festivals that is recorded around the world.

Date and time of Attukal Pongala:

This special festival will start on the day of Pooram Nakshatra and this year it will begin on 17 February.

Pooram Nakshatra begins on 17 February at 4:10 pm

Pooram Nakshatra ends on 18 February at 4:42 pm

History and Significance:

Goddess Kannaki is said to have combined powers of Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and Kali, the Goddess of power and will. Goddess Kannaki is hailed as a supreme Devi who grants the wishes of her devotees.

On the special day, devotees offer bangles to Goddess Kannaki. On the ninth day, which is known as Pooram, the temple witnesses a sea of women devotees who perform several rituals and rites. Pongala, a sweet dish made of rice, jaggery, ghee and coconut, is prepared by devotees in earthen pots.

For the unversed, in 1997 and 2009, this Attukal Pongala celebrations entered the Guinness Book of World Records for witnessing a massive gathering of women devotees. In 1997, nearly 1.5 million women took part in the preparation of Pongala, while in 2009, around 2.5 million devotees were in attendance for the much-awaited festival.

