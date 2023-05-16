Atmanirbhar Bharat: Another 164 defence items indigenised, total at 2,736
In yet another boost to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative in the defence sector, 164 items, with an import substitution value of Rs 814 crore, which was to be indigenised by December 2022, have met the target within the given schedule.
According to an official statement, timelines and have been notified by the Department of Defence Production under Ministry of Defence (MoD).
It was previously announced that 2,572 goods with an import substitution value of Rs. 1,756 crore had been successfully domesticated. The total number of indigenized items from these as of right now, after the notification of these 164 further items, is 2,736, with an import substitution value of Rs 2,570 crore.
“These indigenised items will now be procured from the Indian industry only,” the release said.
Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) have successfully indigenized these defense-related products either internally or through industry partners, including MSMEs.
A total of 4,666 items totaling four positive indigenization lists have been notified by the Department of Defence Production thus far.
By 2024–2025, the government hopes to reach a defence manufacturing output of Rs 175,000 crore, including Rs 35,000 crore in defence exports.
The government has implemented many reforms and legislative efforts over the past few years to support domestic design, development, and production of defence equipment, thereby fostering national defence industrial independence.
(With agency inputs)
