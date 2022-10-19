Atmanirbhar Bharat 101: PM Modi unveils list of 'Make in India' defence hardware
These items, which are part of the fourth Positive Indigenisation List, will be procured from indigenous sources as per the provisions of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020
Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a list of 101 defence items which will be produced indigenously as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative during the opening ceremony of Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Wednesday.
These items, which are part of the fourth Positive Indigenisation List, will be procured from indigenous sources as per the provisions of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.
“One of the key constituents of the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ is to transform the defence sector to achieve self-reliance and boost the export of Defence items with active participation of public and private sector. Ministry of Defence (MoD) has taken numerous steps to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and Positive Indigenisation Lists is one of the landmark initiatives towards achieving that vision,” the defence ministry said in a statement.
“The fourth list has been prepared by the MoD after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the defence industry. It lays special focus on equipments and systems, which are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders in the next five to ten years,” the statement added.
The MoD had earlier promulgated first, second and third Positive Indigenisation Lists, comprising a total of 310 items on August 21, 2020, May 31, 2021 and April 7, 2022 respectively. These lists are intended to provide an impetus towards self-reliance in the defence sector.
Like the first three lists, import substitution of ammunition which is a recurring requirement has been given special focus in the fourth list. This fourth list recognises the growing capacity and capabilities of the Indian defence industry and is likely to stimulate the potential of domestic research & development by attracting fresh investment into technology and manufacturing capabilities.
The items listed in the fourth list are expected to provide ample visibility and opportunity to the domestic defence industry for understanding the trend and futuristic needs of the Indian Armed Forces and create requisite R&D and manufacturing capacity within the country.
“The MoD will facilitate a conducive environment and render all possible support to the industry to ensure that the timelines mentioned in the fourth Positive Indigenisation List are met, thereby achieving self-reliance in defence and developing the capabilities for exports within the country in a time-bound manner,” the defence ministry statement said.
