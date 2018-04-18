ATM cash crunch latest updates: The Aam Aadmi Party took a dig on Wednesday over the cash crunch across India and said that the Narendra Modi government has taken 'Cashless India' to another level.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday said that the "terror of noteban" has once again gripped the country due to the reported shortage of cash in several states and accused prime minister Narendra Modi of destroying the country's banking system with his demonetisation decision.

Meanwhile, Bank of India CEO Dinabandhu Mohapatra said that the cash situation is under control and that the central government has directed it to waive cash handling charges levied by banks.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday the "temporary shortage" in certain states is being "tackled quickly" and that there is "more than adequate" currency in circulation. However, Several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Chhattisgarh and poll-bound Karnataka have been reporting cash shortages at ATMs and banks

Maharashtra government has not received any reports of cash crunch in the state, finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said today but added that the Reserve Bank has been requested to provide details of the prevailing cash situation in the state.

"As of now, we have not received any complaints of cash shortages at ATMs in the state. However, this may be due to people not registering a complaint with us. Yet, if we receive any complaint, it will be taken up seriously," Mungantiwar told PTI.

"Government has also requested the RBI to provide the details of the prevailing cash situation at ATMs. We will get the report by Thursday, only then we will able to say if at all there is a cash crunch or not," he added.

