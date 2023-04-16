Atiq Ahmed Murder: The 18-year-old curse that destroyed dreaded UP mafia don

New Delhi: Mafia don Atiq Ahmed, who had imposed a reign of terror in Prayagraj, has been gunned down in spectacular fashion – in a hail of bullets on live TV while being accompanied by a sizeable police contingent in full view of the media.

The deaths of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed ended the 40-year rule of the mafia don, who had masterminded a host of high-profile murders over the years.

In three days, Atiq Ahmed’s family has lost three of their members. First the encounter killing of Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed and then two days later the mafia don himself was shot dead along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed.

The attack on Atiq Ahmed, which took place late on Saturday, also reminded of a sequence of events that had taken place about 18 years ago. A curse of a woman is being said to be responsible for the destruction of Atiq Ahmed’s family and his henchmen. That woman is none other than Pooja Pal, wife of slain MLA Raju Pal.

The story of Pooja Pal’s curse dates back to the time when Atiq Ahmed won the Lok Sabha elections from Prayagraj in 2004. The assembly seat of Prayagraj West had also fell vacant. In 2005, when by-elections were held on this seat, Atiq Ahmed fielded his brother Ashraf Ahmed.

Raju Pal contested the election against of Ashraf Ahmed on a BSP ticket and emerged victorious. This was the first time that a family member of Atiq Ahmed had to face defeat.

A few days after becoming an MLA, Raju Pal got married to Pooja Pal. Meanwhile, the family of Atiq Ahmed plotted to eliminate Raju Pal. Atiq Ahmed gave his brother Ashraf Ahmed the task of killing Raju Pal.

Raju Pal was killed by Atiq Ahmed’s men

On January 25, 2005, Raju Pal was surrounded by Atiq Ahmed’s henchmen in the Dhumanganj area of Prayagraj. Raju Pal was chased and fired upon. The entire state was shaken by this heinous murder in Prayagraj.

Due to the murder of Raju Pal after nine days of marriage, Pooja Pal had reportedly cursed Atiq Ahmed and his family. No one in Atiq Ahmed’s family had probably expected that Pooja Pal’s curse would weigh so heavily on them.

Pooja Pal was crying and said that what Atiq and his henchmen have done to my husband, one day God will punish them for their deeds. This curse came to fruition 18 years later.

Within three days, three crucial members of Atiq Ahmed’s family have been killed. erased. Two of his sons are in jail. Wife Shaista is absconding. Two days ago, son Asad Ahmed was killed in an encounter. Two days after that, while being brought to the hospital for routine checkup, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were fired upon and died on the spot.

Talking to the media personnel on the death of Atiq and Ashraf, Pooja Pal has said that one pays as he does. She said that history repeats itself and man has to harvest the fruits of his deeds.

Pooja Pal took over husband Raju Pal’s legacy

After the murder of Raju Pal, his wife Pooja Pal took over his legacy. The assembly seat had become vacant after Raju Pal’s murder. A few days later by-elections were held on this seat. During this, Pooja Pal contested against Ashraf Ahmed on a BSP ticket, but was defeated.

In 2007 once again assembly elections were held in which Pooja Pal won for the first time on a BSP ticket. After this, in the 2012 assembly elections, Pooja Pal defeated Atiq Ahmed gain, this time contesting for Apna Dal.

In January 2018, BSP expelled Pooja Pal, who belongs to the Gaderia community, on charges of indiscipline. There was also speculation that she might join the BJP. Now the SP has made her the party’s candidate from Unnao.

