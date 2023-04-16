Atiq Ahmed Murder: Know how sophisticated pistols used to kill mafia don were smuggled from Pakistan

Prayagraj: The Jigana pistols used to kill mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were reportedly smuggled into India from Pakistan.

Sundar Bhati – a notorious gangster of western Uttar Pradesh (UP) – reportedly smuggled the Jigana pistols from Pakistan before supplying them to Rohit alias Sunny, one of the three alleged killers of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed.

Rohit hails from Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. There are 14 cases registered against him in Kuraira police station. He was lodged in Hamirpur Jail in the year 2019 along with Sundar Bhati. Since then he was in contact with Sunder Bhati.

Sundar Bhati smuggled pistols for Atiq Ahmed killers

Rohit allegedly persuaded Sunder Bhati to smuggle Jigana pistols from Pakistan in order to kill Atiq Ahmed.

The murderers of Sidhu Moose Wala also reportedly used a Jigana pistol along with other sophisticated firearms while ambushing the Punjabi singer. However, it is not yet clear whether Sundar Bhati has an enmity with Atiq Ahmed.

Sundar Bhati has 62 criminal cases registered against him. He was recently sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court in the Harendra Pradhan murder case. Since then he has been lodged in jail. At present, the recovery of Jigana pistol from the spot indicates that this pistol was transported from Punjab to the accused in Prayagraj. According to reports, a few days ago the alleged killers of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed had met Sundar Bhati in jail.

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s involvement is being probed

In the past, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, an infamous gangster in Punjab, has also been accused of being involved in the smuggling of Jigana pistols from Pakistan. The investigating agencies are also probing whether the alleged killers of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were in contact with Jaggu or not.

Jigana pistol magazine contains 15 bullets

The Jigana pistol made in Turkey costs between five to seven lakh rupees. This pistol is completely banned in India. It is brought to India illegally through Pakistan. The magazine of this pistol contains 15 bullets.

