Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary: BJP launches special micro-donation campaign
Sharing a receipt of his contribution towards the party's micro-donation campaign, JP Nadda said that he had made his contribution towards strengthening the BJP using the 'Donation' module of the NaMo App
New Delhi: On the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a special micro-donation campaign to "empower the party that always puts India first", party's national President JP Nadda informed on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, Nadda said, "From the birth anniversary of Atal ji today, 25th December, till 11th February 2022, the Punya Tithi of Deen Dayal ji, the BJP is launching a special micro-donation campaign. Your support will empower the party that always puts India First."
Sharing a receipt of his contribution towards the party's micro-donation campaign, Nadda said, "I have made my own humble contribution towards strengthening the BJP using the 'Donation' module of the NaMo App. Using the referral code, you can also connect friends and family in this mass movement and empower the BJP to selflessly continue to serve the people."
"I seek the blessings of people to strengthen the world's largest nationalist movement," he further added.
As he launched the campaign for the party, Nadda, in an official statement, said, "Our party is now launching an important movement that is situated at the intersection of three factors: Our vision of nation first, our cadre who symbolise selfless service and commitment to the nation, and the kind of leaders that our party has produced, who have helped take our country to new heights of development."
"Our Karyakartas may connect with the people for micro-donations from the range of Rs 5 to Rs 1,000. The 'Donations' module available in the `NaMo Exclusive' section of the NaMo App will be the medium through which we will collect these donations," the statement further read.
The party president then urged all to come together and build a strong, prosperous and inclusive nation. "Let every BJP Karyakarta reach out to the people in this spirit and further cement the bond of affection that the party shares with every Indian," he added.
