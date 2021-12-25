Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 97th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to former PM

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on 16 August 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tribute at 'Sadaiv Atal' Samadhi in the national capital.

LS Speaker Om Birla and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and others also paid floral tribute at 'Sadaiv Atal' on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Tributes to respected Atal ji on his birth anniversary. Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians."

आदरणीय अटल जी को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday is celebrated as the 'Good Governance Day'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that nation was celebrating Good Governance Day as a mark of respect to Atal Ji’s contributions towards nation-building and in realising the vision of ‘Sushasan’.

The entire nation is celebrating the #GoodGovernanceDay, as a mark of respect to Atal Ji’s contributions towards nation-building and in realising the vision of ‘Sushasan’. Will address the Good Governance Day celebrations today in Vigyan Bhawan at 11:40 AM. @DARPG_GoI https://t.co/fhAWZNZXuy — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter:

I bow to Atalji on his jayanti. He was a great nationalist who distinguished himself as an eminent orator, wonderful poet, able administrator and a remarkable reformist. Atalji’s tremendous contribution to India’s public life will never be forgotten. अटलजी को सादर नमन! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2021

Sharing a video clip of Vajpayee, BJP MP PC Mohan wrote, his monumental contribution towards India’s progress will always be cherished.

I bow to beloved #Atal Ji on his Jayanti.#AtalBihariVajpayee Ji epitomised the ideals of tolerance and occupied high moral ground. His monumental contribution towards India’s progress will always be cherished.#GoodGovernanceDay is a striking tribute to his glorious legacy. pic.twitter.com/X6ndxR4VOu — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) December 25, 2021

As per ANI, on the occasion of Vajpayee's birth anniversary, BJP has also launched a special micro-donation campaign to "empower the party that always puts India first", party's national President JP Nadda informed on Saturday.

Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have become the nation's Prime Minister. He served as the prime minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on 16 August 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

The late leader was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2015. He had also been awarded Pt Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian in 1994.

With inputs from agencies

