At UN, India condemns violence, vandalism at holy places of Jerusalem; stresses on 2-state solution

India’s deputy permanent representative in the UN Ambassador R Ravindra also expressed grave concern over the acts of terror and incidents of violence in Israel and the West Bank

India has expressed its concerns over the series of incidents of violence at holy places of Jerusalem amid the ongoing month of Ramzan. On Tuesday, India’s deputy permanent representative in the UN Ambassador R Ravindra said the historic status quo of such sites must be respected and upheld.

"All acts of obstruction, vandalism, desecration, which violate the sanctity of holy places, be it in Jerusalem, Nablus or elsewhere, must be unequivocally condemned," R Ravindra said while speaking at an open debate in the United Nations Security Council on the Middle East situation.

He said that India recognises the efforts made by Israel, Jordan, Palestinian authority and other countries to avert the incidents. Ravindra also reaffirmed India "unwavering" commitment to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel.

"There's no other alternative to a negotiated two-state solution," Ambassador R Ravindra said the forum.

Tension continues to mount over clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem on 15 April, 2022. Incidentally, the day when the clashes were reported was the second Friday of the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramzan, the first night of Judaism's week-long Passover holiday, and Good Friday. More than 100 people were injured in the clash.

Also Read: Jerusalem: More than 150 hurt in clashes with Israeli security forces at Al-Aqsa mosque

R Ravindra also said expressed India's grave concern over the acts of terror and incidents of violence in Israel and the West Bank. "The recent rocket attack from Gaza and the retaliatory strikes by Israel demonstrates the fragility of the situation and possible escalation," he said.

The ambassador further said that India recognises efforts made by Israel, Jordan, Palestinian authority and other countries to avert escalation.

He also said that it was unfortunate that despite efforts, the on-ground situation had deteriorated again and made an appeal to all stakeholders to stop the provocations and incitement that could further worsen the situation. "We extend our support to all steps that are aimed at restoring calm," R Ravindra added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.