At Rs 100 per kg, tomato prices soar across cities in India

Tomato prices have recently soared in several states in the last few days, with the essential vegetable costing as much as Rs 100 in retail markets.

The prices have gone up as its supply has been impacted due to uncertain weather conditions, according to reports.

Tomato prices have shot up in the markets across the country from Rs 10-20 per kg to a price of Rs 80-100 per kg.

Ajay Kedia, a Mumbai-based commodity market expert and head of Kedia Advisory said, “This year, for a variety of reasons, fewer tomatoes were sown than in prior years. As the price of beans surged last year, many farmers switched to growing beans this year. However, a lack of monsoon rains has caused the crops to dry out and wilt. The limited supply of vegetables, particularly tomatoes are due to crop damage caused by heavy rainfall and extreme heat.”

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Raju, a resident of Delhi said, “Tomato is being sold at a price of Rs 80 per kg. The rate has suddenly shot up in the past two-three days.”

According to him, the sudden increase in price is due to heavy rainfall. “Rain has destroyed tomatoes,” added Mohammad Raju.

Tomato prices have also skyrocketed in the southern state of Karnataka and its capital city Bengaluru as incessant rains have damaged the crop and made transportation difficult. The price of tomatoes touched Rs 100 per kg in a market in Bengaluru and traders said that due to heavy rain, the crops have been damaged.

Tomato, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg a week ago in the UP’s Kanpur market is now being sold at Rs 100 per kg while in Delhi it is being sold at Rs 80 per Kg.

“Earlier, the price of Tomato was Rs 30 per kg, after that I bought it for Rs 50 per kg and now it has become Rs 100. Price is going to go up further and we’re helpless, we have to buy,” said Suraj Gaur, a resident of Bengaluru.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, the acute shortage of the essential vegetable is burning holes in common people’s pockets. The wholesale prices range from Rs 80-90 per kg, and the retail shops are selling tomatoes for Rs 100 per kg.

According to vegetable vendors of a market in Kanpur, Karnataka, a major tomato supplier, saw heavy rains that destroyed the crops. The prices soared in just 10 days and are likely to increase further, the vendors added.

“Price rise is because of rain. Tomatoes are coming from Bengaluru. Within 10 days it will increase further. Every year during this month tomato prices usually increase,” Lakshmi Devi, a vegetable seller at a Kanpur market said.

Due to rain, significant disruption in the supply of tomatoes has happened in Karnataka’s tomato-growing districts of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Chitradurga and Bengaluru Rural.

(With inputs from ANI)

