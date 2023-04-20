Five soldiers die as Army truck catches fire in J&K's Poonch
New Delhi: At least three soldiers were killed after their vehicle caught fire in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident happened on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area, reported PTI.
According to media reports, the cause behind the fire is yet to be identified, but it is suspected that the fire may have broken out due to a lightning strike.
VIDEO | Indian Army vehicle catches fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/E4gyvthM54
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2023
PTI reported that army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is around 90 kms from Poonch.
Visuals from the site of the incident showed the burning vehicle on the Jammu Poonch highway.
More details are awaited
