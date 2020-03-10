You are here:
At least five killed, 30 injured after in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba after bus falls into gorge; injured shifted to district hospital

India Asian News International Mar 10, 2020 16:24:12 IST

  • A bus, which was en route from Dehradun to Chamba, rolled down the cliff in Chehli's Himachal Pradesh

  • At least five people are dead while 30 others have sustained injuries in the accident

Chamba: At least five people were killed and 30 others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Chehli in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

"Five people are dead while 30 others have sustained injuries after their bus, which was en route from Dehradun to Chamba, rolled down the cliff in Chehli," said Monika, Superintendent of Police of Chamba district.

Police teams are present at the accident spot and injured have been shifted to Chamba district hospital.

More details in the matter are awaited.

