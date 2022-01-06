At least 80 shops gutted as major fire breaks out at Delhi's Lajpat Rai market; no casualties reported

The fire in Lajpat Rai market, which is located opposite to the Red Fort, started around 4.43 am.

A fire broke out at Lajpat Rai market opposite the Red Fort in Delhi early on Thursday, Fire Service officials said. No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

Delhi: Visuals from Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk where a fire broke out early morning today pic.twitter.com/faNkAbjpWc — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

A call about the fire at Lajpat Rai Market was received around 4.43 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

At least 80 shops are estimated to have been gutted, according to a CNN-News18 report.

The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, he said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

More details are awaited.

The last major fire incident at Chandni Chowk took place in May 2017, where over 50 shops were destroyed.

With input from agencies

