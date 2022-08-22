India

At least 50 killed as floods batter multiple states; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand worst hit

The death toll from the floods in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 27 after five more bodies were recovered on Sunday. Other states where heavy rains have been wreaking havoc include Odisha and Jharkhand

FP Staff August 22, 2022 13:20:30 IST
At least 50 killed as floods batter multiple states; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand worst hit

Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand have been worst hit as multiple states across India battle floods. News18

New Delhi: More than 50 people have been killed in floods across multiple Indian states, Reuters reported. The worst-hit regions include the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand where landslides worsened the situation.

Here's a state-wise look at the current flood situation:

Himachal Pradesh

The death toll from the floods in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 27 after five more bodies were recovered on Sunday, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Nearly 100 roads have been blocked because of landslides and boulders, the report added.

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur took stock of the situation in the Gohar area in Mandi district where heavy rains have wreaked havoc.

Uttarakhand

At least four people have been killed as the state continues to battle heavy rains and cloud bursts, News18 reported. Several villages have been evacuated as floodwaters entered houses.

Odisha

The death toll from rain-related incidents has risen to six, News18 reported.

Disaster-hit districts include Samabalpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Keonjhar. The situation remains precarious for nearly 7 lakh people as water levels in the Mahanadi river rise.

Jharkhand

At least six children drowned in Palamu and Hazaribag districts on Sunday amid heavy rains, The Indian Express reported.

Bihar

In neighbouring Bihar, water levels have risen in River Ganga following heavy downpour.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 22, 2022 13:41:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

WATCH: National Highway 5 blocked after landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district
India

WATCH: National Highway 5 blocked after landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district

Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the landslide happened near Bhaba Nagar due to which the Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway number 5 has been closed for all types of vehicular movement

Watch: Abandoned shop collapses during flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
India

Watch: Abandoned shop collapses during flash floods in Himachal Pradesh

The footage shows the house slowly falling away into the flood waters behind it. Not just the shop, but a large chunk of the street and an electricity pole close to the store also fall into the flood waters