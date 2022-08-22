At least 50 killed as floods batter multiple states; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand worst hit

The death toll from the floods in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 27 after five more bodies were recovered on Sunday. Other states where heavy rains have been wreaking havoc include Odisha and Jharkhand

New Delhi: More than 50 people have been killed in floods across multiple Indian states, Reuters reported. The worst-hit regions include the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand where landslides worsened the situation.

Here's a state-wise look at the current flood situation:

Himachal Pradesh

The death toll from the floods in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 27 after five more bodies were recovered on Sunday, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Nearly 100 roads have been blocked because of landslides and boulders, the report added.

Spiti valley between Tabo &Poh Village. pic.twitter.com/saKK0GEeAF — HIMACHAL PRADESH STATE DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE (@HP_SDRF) August 21, 2022

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur took stock of the situation in the Gohar area in Mandi district where heavy rains have wreaked havoc.

Uttarakhand

At least four people have been killed as the state continues to battle heavy rains and cloud bursts, News18 reported. Several villages have been evacuated as floodwaters entered houses.

Uttarakhand | SDRF Rescue reached the spot on receiving info of some people being trapped in Aranyam Resort in Mohanchatti area of Pauri Garhwal district. All connectivity had been broken. Teams were mobilized immediately, rescue work is in progress: SDRF https://t.co/9PlOycKXbK pic.twitter.com/0Jiaaxl1mP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022

Odisha

The death toll from rain-related incidents has risen to six, News18 reported.

Disaster-hit districts include Samabalpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Keonjhar. The situation remains precarious for nearly 7 lakh people as water levels in the Mahanadi river rise.

Jharkhand

At least six children drowned in Palamu and Hazaribag districts on Sunday amid heavy rains, The Indian Express reported.

Bihar

In neighbouring Bihar, water levels have risen in River Ganga following heavy downpour.

Bihar | Water level increased in River Ganga following incessant rains; visuals from Gandhi Ghat, Patna pic.twitter.com/G6ouNZgaS8 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.