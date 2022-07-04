At least 16 dead after bus falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu; PM Modi, CM Thakur express grief

The DC Kullu said that the bus was enroute from Kullu-to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley. According to officials, as many as 40 students were onboard the bus when the accident happened. While the rescue operations are underway, the death toll is likely to go up

At least 16 people died and several injured after a private bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. The major accident was reported from Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road.

Many reports suggest that it was a school bus and the deceased included several school children. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg informed that the incident occurred around 8 in the morning and the injured have been rushed to local hospitals.

"10 people died after a bus rolled off a cliff in Jangla area of Sainj village on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district. Injured are being shifted to local hospitals and teams from Kullu are moved to the spot," Garg said.

The DC Kullu further said that the bus was enroute from Kullu-to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley.

According to officials, as many as 40 students were onboard the bus when the accident happened. While the rescue operations are underway, the death toll is likely to go up.

#WATCH | HP | Several teams continue rescue work in Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district where a private bus rolled off a cliff at around 8 am this morning. At least 10 dead, numbers expected to rise. (Disclaimer: disturbing visuals) pic.twitter.com/KL4S8HfxZb — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

"Death toll may rise. Rescue underway, incident happened around 8 am. School kids also believed to be travelling in the bus," Garg added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur took to Twitter and said that the entire administration is present at the spot. "I received news about the private bus accident in Sainj valley of Kullu. The entire administration is present at the spot and the injured are being taken to the hospital," he write in Hindi. He further added, "I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to bereaved families."

कुल्लू की सैंज घाटी में एक निजी बस के हादसे का दुखद समाचार मिला। पूरा प्रशासन मौके पर है,घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया जा रहा है। ईश्वर इस घटना में दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें और शोकग्रस्त परिवारजनों को संबल प्रदान करें। ईश्वर से कामना करता हूं कम से कम लोग हताहत हुए हों। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 4, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed grief over the tragic accident. "The bus accident in Kullu is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," PMO tweeted.

The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2022

PMO further informed that the Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the accident.

