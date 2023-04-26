India

Chhattisgarh: 10 policemen, driver killed in IED blast by Naxals in Dantewada

The attack was carried out at a vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel. The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed by the authorities

FP Staff April 26, 2023 15:31:40 IST
Chhattisgarh: 10 policemen, driver killed in IED blast by Naxals in Dantewada

Representational image

New Delhi: An explosion carried out by Naxals near Aranpur in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada has killed 11 police personnel.

The attack was carried out at a vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel. They were reportedly returning after an anti-Maoist operation undertaken in response to intelligence inputs.

The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

Related Articles

Chhattisgarh: Nine boys escape from observation home in Dantewada

Chhattisgarh polls: Explosive device found in Dantewada

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared.”

“The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We all the people of the state pay our respects to him. We all share in the grief of their families. May his soul rest in peace”, the Chhattisgarh CM tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh CM Baghel, and took stock of the situation.

Media reports suggest that last week Naxals had threatened through a letter to attack the security forces.

More details are awaited

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Read More

Updated Date: April 26, 2023 15:51:10 IST

TAGS:

also read

Chhattisgarh polls: 10 percent turnout as Naxals play havoc
Politics

Chhattisgarh polls: 10 percent turnout as Naxals play havoc

A total of 143 candidates from 12 constituencies are in the fray in Bastar division and six constituencies of Rajnandgaon district.

Five Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district
India

Five Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district

Five Maoists, carrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered in the insurgency-hit Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police said today.