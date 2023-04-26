Chhattisgarh: 10 policemen, driver killed in IED blast by Naxals in Dantewada

New Delhi: An explosion carried out by Naxals near Aranpur in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada has killed 11 police personnel.

The attack was carried out at a vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel. They were reportedly returning after an anti-Maoist operation undertaken in response to intelligence inputs.

The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared.”

“The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We all the people of the state pay our respects to him. We all share in the grief of their families. May his soul rest in peace”, the Chhattisgarh CM tweeted.

“10 DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel and one driver killed in IED attack by naxals in Dantewada,” tweets Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/xoZ1rRhFRt — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh CM Baghel, and took stock of the situation.

Dantewada Naxal attack | Union Home Minister Amit Shah assures all the possible help to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel: Home Ministry Officials — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Media reports suggest that last week Naxals had threatened through a letter to attack the security forces.

More details are awaited

