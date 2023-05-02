At Kedarnath, Badrinath, police launch probe into boards bearing QR codes for donations
The QR codes were put up without the committee’s permission and were removed immediately after it was brought to its notice on the day the temples opened for the summer season. The temple committee does not use the Unified Payments Interface mode for financial transactions
A number of boards displaying QR codes seeking donations from devotees have suddenly come up outside the gates of Kedarnath and Badrinath, without the knowledge or the permission of shrine authorities, officials said on Tuesday.
The local police have been informed and they have lodged cases under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons at the Badrinath police station and Kedarnath police outpost for putting up the QR code boards just outside the shrines in an attempt at cheating tourists.
Superintendent of Police (Chamoli) Pramendra Dobhal said, the police had launched an investigation and efforts were being made to catch the culprits.
Related Articles
Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajendra Ajay, said the cases were registered on the basis of several complaints. The boards were removed on April 25 and 27, the day Kedarnath and Badrinath, respectively, opened for devotees, he said.
The QR codes were put up without the committee’s permission and were removed immediately after it was brought to its notice on the day the temples opened for the summer season.
The temple committee does not use the Unified Payments Interface mode for financial transactions, Ajay said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
BJP promises Uniform Civil Code in Karnataka: Which other states may implement it?
As part of its election manifesto for the 10 May Karnataka Assembly election, the BJP has pledged to bring in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the state. The party made similar promises in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. What's the status?
Chardham Yatra halts in Srinagar due to bad weather in Kedarnath
In view of the weather alert of rain and snowfall during the Chardham Yatra and the security of the proposed G20 meeting in Narendra Nagar, DGP Ashok Kumar yesterday reviewed the situation through video conference and issued directions to the concerned district in-charges
Char Dham Yatra 2023: Day after govt lifts cap on pilgrims, yatra begins with opening of Gangotri, Yamunotri shrines
The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most sought after Hindu pilgrimages in the country This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. Kedarnath will be opened on April 25 followed by Badrinath on April 27