Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Tough battle between NPP and TMC in Meghalaya, BJP leads in Tripura

Elections were held for 59 Assembly seats on 27 February. The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi.

As many as 183 candidates, 164 from 12 political parties, including four women nominees and 19 Independent aspirants are in the fray.

Counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly election commenced in 16 centres across the state under tight security measures on Thursday, an official said.

Counting of votes for the 60 assembly seats in the state began at 8 am amid tight security. The polling was held on February 16. A total of 89.98 per cent of 28.12 lakh voters exercised their franchise. PTI

The early trends, mainly derived from the counting of postal ballots, may change with several rounds of counting left for all the seats.

The Election Commission is yet to announce any official bulletin regarding the results.

The Tipra Motha, led by former royal Pradyot Debbarma, was also leading in 8-12 seats, early trends showed.

The BJP-IPFT alliance was ahead in 25-36 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance was leading in 11-23 seats.

The ruling BJP-IPFT alliance in Tripura was ahead of the opposition Left-Congress, according to early trends on TV channels.

Garo National Council's Nikman Ch Marak leading from the Chokpot assembly seat. As per early trends, TMC leading on 2 seats

Naga Peoples Front (NPF) contested 22 seats and the Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current house contested 23 seats Most exit polls had predicted that the NDDP-BJP alliance would return to power in Nagaland. PTI

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP had a pre-poll alliance and contested the elections on a 40:20 seat sharing basis.

Counting of votes started at 8 am with postal ballots.

The trends in television channels indicate that the NDPP-BJP was ahead in more than 40 seats while the NPF had taken an early lead in six seats.

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance seems to be marching ahead to power in Nagaland as per early trends of the state Assembly elections.

#TripuraElection2023 | As per ECI, BJP leading on 12 seats, Congress leading on three seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Tipra Motha Party leading on two seats each Counting of votes underway pic.twitter.com/0hhduRCVcm

Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman leading from Agartala assembly constituency with a margin of 3668 votes

Counting of votes polled in the 60 assembly seats in Tripura on February 16 began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements, a senior election official said.

A triangular contest is being witnessed between the alliances of BJP-IPFT and Left Front-Congress, and Tipra Motha, a new outfit floated by former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma.

25,000 security personnel have been deployed in Tripura to maintain law and order.

“Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped across the state from 6 pm on March 1 to 6 am on March 3 to prevent any untoward incident, but essential services and examinees have been kept out of its purview,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.

A total of 89.98 per cent of 28.12 lakh voters exercised their franchise during polling on 16 February.

“Counting of votes is taking place at 21 locations. There will be around five to eight rounds of counting. The trends are expected to be clear around noon,” he said.

Security personnel conducted flag marches in different areas of Agartala as a confidence-building measure.

As many as 259 candidates from different political parties are in the fray.

Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency, while Union minister Pratima Bhowmik is fighting from the Dhanpur constituency in the Sepahijala district. CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury is contesting from the Sabroom seat.

For the first time, the Left Front is contesting assembly elections with its erstwhile arch-rival Congress.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won 36 seats, while its ally IPFT bagged 18 constituencies. The CPI(M)-led Left Front emerged victorious in 16 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.

Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security, a senior election official said.

Votes polled in 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies of the state on 27 February are being counted at 13 centres across the state. Polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.

Twenty-two companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed to guard the counting centres, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

Exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya, as the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is believed to have been holding discussions with the BJP for a possible post-poll alliance.

The CEO said that 14 counting halls have been arranged in Shillong and 11 in Tura.

Over 500 observers have been deployed across the state.

The Election Commission has banned victory processions till 4 pm on 4 March.

Counting of votes started at 8 am with postal ballots after which counting of EVMs will be taken up.

The counting is being done under 3-tier security provided by the state and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in 16 counting centres.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP contested the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis and most exit polls predicted that the alliance would emerge victorious.

Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF) contested 22 seats and the Congress which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current house contested 23 seats.

