Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Anshu Prakash assault case: Arvind Kejriwal says 'fake' case against MLAs is humiliating to the people

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 21:20:37 IST

New Delhi: Amid reports that the Delhi Police will soon file the chargesheet in the case of alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP lawmakers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday the "fake" case against elected representatives was "humiliating" to the people.

Prakash was allegedly attacked during a late-night meeting with Kejriwal and AAP lawmakers at the chief minister's residence in Civil Lines area on the night of 19 February.

The police registered a case in connection with the incident and questioned Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 11 AAP lawmakers present at the meeting. It is expected to file the chargesheet soon.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

"Mr Prime Minister, such fake cases against elected representatives of Delhi are humiliating to the people," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

He asserted that the AAP government will continue to serve people despite the "opposition" faced by it. "We will do our duty, you do yours," he added, referring to the prime minister.

The Delhi Police comes under the Union home ministry.

The police had seized the hard disk connected to the CCTV camera system at Kejriwal's residence as part of its probe into the case. It has received the forensic test report of the CCTV camera system, which said the cameras did not show the actual time that night.

"We are at an advanced stage of investigation and the chargesheet is being prepared," a police officer said without elaborating.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj asserted that the chief secretary was not assaulted on 19 February. He alleged the so-called chargesheet is a conspiracy to frame Kejriwal, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP lawmakers.

"Modi fears Kejriwal, not Rahul Gandhi. His priority is to topple the AAP government," Bhardwaj alleged.

First, the IAS officers went on "strike" for four months and now this "conspiracy" is being hatched, he said.

Following the alleged assault, the AAP had alleged that the IAS officers were not attending meeting with Delhi ministers. The IAS officers have dismissed the allegation.

Bhardwaj said the AAP will contest the "bogus" police chargesheet as and when it will be filed in court.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 21:20 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores