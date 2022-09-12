Assam: Two suspected terrorists with ABT links arrested in Morigaon district

The two arrested have been identified as Musadik Hussain and Ikramul Islam, Superintendent of Police of Morigaon Aparna N said

New Delhi: Assam Police have arrested two more people from Morigaon district suspected to have links with banned terrorist outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). They have been identified as Musadik Hussain and Ikramul Islam, Aparna N, Superintendent of Police of Morigaon said.

This comes just days after two people linked to Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and ABT were arrested in Barpeta district on 28 August for allegedly indulging in jihadi activities.

The duo, identified as Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad, were detained from a house in Sorbhog area of the district.

On 26 August, a teacher at Madarsa was arrested from Goalpara for having links with AQIS/ABT.

Earlier in August, two Islamic clerics (Imams) were arrested in Goalpara district for allegedly involved in radicalising Muslim youths in the state and had links with terrorist organisation AQIS.

They were identified as Abdus Sobahan, a cleric of Tinkonia Shantipur Masjid under Mornoi police station and Jalaluddin, a cleric of Tilapara Masjid under Matia police station. Sobahan is a member of AQIS, police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that Assam has become a hotbed of jihadi activities. Five modules having links with Bangladesh’s proscribed Ansarul Islam were busted in five months.

In August, CM Sarma asked the people of the state to immediately inform the police they see any Imam, not known to them, visiting their village.

He also asked the police to verify and only after that allow the Imam to stay there.

“We have made some SoP (standard operating procedure) that if any Imam comes to your village and you do not know him, immediately inform the Police Station, they will verify, only after that, they can stay,” the Assam CM had said.

