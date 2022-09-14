Assam: Tribal youth lynched, hung from tree after refusing to convert to Christianity in order to marry girlfriend

Biki Bishal was in love with a Christian girl and the two wanted to marry. The girl also moved in with Biki in his house

New Delhi: In a gruesome incident a tribal Hindu youth was killed and hanged in Assam’s Lakhimpur district allegedly for loving and trying to marry a Christian girl without converting to Christianity.

The incident took place in Koilamri Balijan area of Assam. According reports from the locals and the police, Biki Bishal was dragged out of his house allegedly by cadre drawn from four Christian churches in the area and lynched to death.

Reports said that Biki Bishal and the Christian girl in question were in love and wanted to marry. The girl also moved in with Biki in his house.

Later, a large mob drawn from local churches gathered outside Biki’s house and threatened him with grave consequences. While the mob took the girl with them, Biki was given the option to convert to Christianity or break things off with the girl.

When Biki rejected the offer to convert to Christianity, the mob allegedly vandalised his house and then killed him. Later, his body was found hanging from a tree.

Legal Rights Observatory, a human rights body, has raised the matter with the police and local authorities for action in the matter.

The LRO tweeted: “#Assam Hindu youth Biki Bishal pulled out of home n killed for marrying #Christian girl n refusing to get convert at Koilamari Balijan- Johing, Lakhimpur @lakhimpurpolice

! Mob of 1000 plus goons mobilized by 4 #Baptist Churches in locality!”

#Assam Hindu youth Biki Bishal pulled out of home n killed for marrying #Christian girl n refusing to get convert at Koilamari Balijan- Johing, Lakhimpur @lakhimpurpolice! Mob of 1000 plus goons mobilized by 4 #Baptist Churches in locality! @assampolice @himantabiswa @AssamCid pic.twitter.com/ejc8bngc4i — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) September 14, 2022

Firstpost reached out to the Police Superintendent of Lakhimpur, who confirmed the incident. "We have lodged an FIR and started investigation into the matter," he said.

Of late several instances of tribal youth, both girls and boys, having been made targets of such brutal killings have come to light. Earlier, a tribal minor girl was allegedly raped and hanged thereafter from a tree in Jharkhand’s Dumka district.

