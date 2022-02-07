Assam to withdraw all COVID-19 restrictions from 15 February; mask wearing to be mandatory
Assam on Sunday registered a steady decline in coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day, with 256 fresh infections being reported
After states like Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, Assam too will withdraw all COVID-related restrictions, starting 15 February as the pandemic situation improves said, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference on Monday.
In view of the improving #COVID19 situation, we've decided to withdraw all restrictions from February 15.
However, protocols for use of masks & sanitizers shall continue.
I also request eligible HS & HSLC students to complete their vaccination before the start of their exams. pic.twitter.com/eSXxFRVXfa
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 7, 2022
Sarma said, school board examinations, municipal elections, and the by-elections to the Majuli Assembly constituency will be held in the next two months.
However, students appearing for the board examinations must get both doses of vaccination, he added.
There will be no night curfew, malls and cinema halls will open with full capacity, and weddings can be held through the night, but guests must be double vaccinated, Sarma said. Wearing masks will be mandatory in all places, he added.
Assam on Sunday registered a steady decline in COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, with 256 fresh infections being reported. On Saturday the state registered nearly 40 per cent decline in fresh COVID-19 cases with 446 new infections and 16 deaths.
Assam so far has administered a total of 4,17,99,667 COVID-19 vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
COVID-19: Regular market approval granted for Covishield, Covaxin for use in adult population
Under the conditions, the firms shall submit data of ongoing clinical trials and the vaccines to be supplied for programmatic setting besides recording all vaccinations done within the country on the CoWIN platform, the sources said
Maharashtra past third COVID wave peak as daily cases decline, says health minister
Maharashtra recorded 24,948 new cases and 103 deaths on Friday, as compared to 25,425 cases and 42 fatalities on Thursday
COVID-19: Delhi logs 4,004 new cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down by 1% from yesterday
Delhi on Thursday reported 4,291 cases and 34 deaths. Daily cases in the capital have been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 fresh infections on 13 January