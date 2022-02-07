Assam to withdraw all COVID-19 restrictions from 15 February; mask wearing to be mandatory

Assam on Sunday registered a steady decline in coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day, with 256 fresh infections being reported

After states like Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, Assam too will withdraw all COVID-related restrictions, starting 15 February as the pandemic situation improves said, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference on Monday.

In view of the improving #COVID19 situation, we've decided to withdraw all restrictions from February 15. However, protocols for use of masks & sanitizers shall continue. I also request eligible HS & HSLC students to complete their vaccination before the start of their exams. pic.twitter.com/eSXxFRVXfa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 7, 2022

Sarma said, school board examinations, municipal elections, and the by-elections to the Majuli Assembly constituency will be held in the next two months.

However, students appearing for the board examinations must get both doses of vaccination, he added.

There will be no night curfew, malls and cinema halls will open with full capacity, and weddings can be held through the night, but guests must be double vaccinated, Sarma said. Wearing masks will be mandatory in all places, he added.

Assam on Sunday registered a steady decline in COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, with 256 fresh infections being reported. On Saturday the state registered nearly 40 per cent decline in fresh COVID-19 cases with 446 new infections and 16 deaths.

Assam so far has administered a total of 4,17,99,667 COVID-19 vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

