Assam, Telangana CMs wish PM Modi on 72nd birthday, Sarma calls him ‘Vishwa Guru’

New Delhi: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday on 17 September, Saturday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded his leadership and passion to build a new India through several welfare schemes and said the country had achieved a “supreme spot” on the global stage due to PM Modi’s efforts at various conclaves.

Sarma who took over the reins of the north-eastern state from his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal after the Assam Assembly polls in May 2021, also hailed Modi as an iconic world leader.

“We rever you as a Vishwa Guru. Your leadership, vision and passion for Bharat have given India a new glow, a rare glory, a supreme pride on the global arena. We feel deeply blessed to have you around us,” Sarma said in a tweet while wishing the Prime Minister on the occasion.

“Heartiest Birthday Greetings Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi ji,” he followed up in another tweet.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too conveyed birthday greetings to the Prime Minister.

“On behalf of the government and people of Telangana and my personal behalf, I wish you a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years,” KCR wrote in a letter addressed to PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi turned 72 on Saturday.

