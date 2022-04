Assam: Storm death toll rises to 23; families of victims to receive ex-gratia payment

3,109 houses were fully damaged and 22,545 houses were partially destroyed in the storm till Monday evening, officials said

Guwahati: 23 people have died due to severe storms and lightning in Assam in the last few days in separate incidents across the state. Ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased has also been initiated and it will be completed soon.

“A total of 23 deaths have been reported during this season due to storms and lightning, of which 22 deaths were reported in April 2022 (till April 18) and one in the last week of March 2022. Ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased has also been initiated and it will be completed soon,” said GD Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer of Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

“Severe storm and lightning incidents have been reported throughout the state in the last few days. In the last three days (i.e. from April 14, 2022), 22 districts have reported storm and lightning incidents in 82 Revenue Circles spanning over 1,591 villages impacting almost 1.09 lakh people (1,08,997),” Tripathi added.

He also informed that 3,109 houses are fully damaged (including 3,072 Kuccha houses and 37 pucca houses) and 22,545 houses have been partially damaged till Monday evening. Further, a detailed assessment is still going on in many storm-affected Revenue Circles.