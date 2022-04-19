Assam: Storm death toll rises to 23; families of victims to receive ex-gratia payment
3,109 houses were fully damaged and 22,545 houses were partially destroyed in the storm till Monday evening, officials said
Guwahati: 23 people have died due to severe storms and lightning in Assam in the last few days in separate incidents across the state. Ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased has also been initiated and it will be completed soon.
“A total of 23 deaths have been reported during this season due to storms and lightning, of which 22 deaths were reported in April 2022 (till April 18) and one in the last week of March 2022. Ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased has also been initiated and it will be completed soon,” said GD Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer of Assam State Disaster Management Authority.
“Severe storm and lightning incidents have been reported throughout the state in the last few days. In the last three days (i.e. from April 14, 2022), 22 districts have reported storm and lightning incidents in 82 Revenue Circles spanning over 1,591 villages impacting almost 1.09 lakh people (1,08,997),” Tripathi added.
He also informed that 3,109 houses are fully damaged (including 3,072 Kuccha houses and 37 pucca houses) and 22,545 houses have been partially damaged till Monday evening. Further, a detailed assessment is still going on in many storm-affected Revenue Circles.
A total of 1,333 hectares of crop area have been damaged which has also been reported till now from these districts.
The circle level task forces constituted by the Government for damage assessment have started a detailed damage assessment process and verification for speedy disbursement of financial assistance.
Further, ‘AAPDA Mitra’ community volunteers are deputed for the distribution of Tarpaulin and Gratuitous Relief items in order to help local circle level administration, the official said.
Teams of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Fire Department and other officials were also deputed for clearance of Road communication and storm debris in the affected localities with close support from the forest department.
Power has been delegated to all Deputy Commissioners by the Government for speedy sanction and disbursement of Rehabilitation grants etc to the affected populations and beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT), without referring to Government for approval.
