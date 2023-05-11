To increase awareness about important issues in a creative way, police departments across the nation are nowadays resorting to quirky social media posts. Recently, the Assam Police shared an image of a clear blue sky on Twitter, which left everyone scratching their heads. It turned out that the department very creatively shared an advisory regarding cyber security with internet users using just a simple image. The tweet has left the internet impressed as they called it “innovative” and “top-notch creative.”

The Assam Police Department posted the photo of the clear sky with their logo and a text insert, “Click here”, with an arrow pointing at the ALT (alternative text) badge of the image. When the user clicks on it, it shows a cautionary message asking users to not click on random links. It read, “Remember, don’t just ‘mouse’ around the web, ‘click’ with caution.” The pop-up also had the hashtag #ThinkBeforeYouClick. The caption read, “Click to know more!”

Users were highly appreciative of this creativity and applauded the Assam Police for taking such actions. While some claimed that it is a good initiative to educate internet users about cyber fraud, there were a few who offered suggestions for a workshop to spread this awareness in the village areas of the state too.

A Twitter user wrote, “Very good initiative to educate people from cyber frauds. But, this should be on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram as well as people/youths prefer more these platforms than Twitter.”

Very good initiative to educate people from cyber frauds. But, this should be on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram as well as people/youths prefer more these platforms than Twitter. — Npal D. 🇮🇳 (@npaldunofficial) May 11, 2023

While another tweeted, “It would be great if a workshop being done especially in village areas across Assam for better awareness. The internet too has two sides of a coin. You can make your life easy out of it but also can make your life difficult without proper judgement. Thank you Assam Police for awareness.”

It would be great if a workshop being done specially in Village areas across Assam for better awareness. Internet too has two sides of a coin. You can make your life easy out of it ,also can make your life difficult without proper judgement. Thank you @assampolice for awareness. — InnocentTechie (@AInnocentTechie) May 11, 2023

One more user wrote, “Very innovative.”

Very innovative — Bitopan Das (@das_n_moral) May 10, 2023

A user commented, “Lovely. Top-notch creativity.”

Lovely. Top notch creativity — Soumyabrata (@Soumyabrata111) May 10, 2023

Previously, the Uttar Pradesh Police used cricket terminologies to highlight the importance of maintaining distance while driving. It drew the commonalities between a cricket umpire and a traffic police and stated, “They both know how to spot a ‘wide’ and dish out ‘penalties’.”

What are your thoughts about the Assam Police tweet?

