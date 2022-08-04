Assam Police’s drug traffic warning comes with a Phir Hera Pheri meme

Assam Police wrote, 'Ganja Heroin - All gone in the flames. To all the Kachra Seths around, here's some news for you: We'll continue our offensive against drug trafficking, across the state'

Assam Police’s recent tweet is a message on illicit drug trafficking, but it comes with a hilarious Phir Hera Pheri reference. On Wednesday, the police department shared a hilarious edit on Twitter to warn drug dealers. The picture featured an inferno around an area designated as “mass disposal of drugs.”

To add a hilarious touch to the picture, the edit also included Kachra Seth’s picture from the movie Phir Hera Pheri. The character, played by Manoj Joshi, is seen smelling a packet of drugs and says the lines, “Kadak maal hai.” However, Assam Police has tweaked the dialogue to suit the situation portrayed in the edit and wrote, “Kadak maal tha.”

Sharing the meme on the microblogging site, Assam Police wrote, “Ganja Heroin - All gone in the flames. To all the Kachra Seths around, here's some news for you: We'll continue our offensive against drug trafficking, across the state.”

Ganja Heroin - All gone in the flames! To all the Kachra Seths around, here's some news for you: We'll continue our offensive against drug trafficking, across the state. #WarOnDrugs#AssamAgainstDrugs pic.twitter.com/ukQOp7dsih — Assam Police (@assampolice) August 3, 2022

Netizens have applauded the police department’s filmy warning. A person said, “What an innovative way to express the wrath on the Drug Mafia. Kudos to your entire team for the tireless efforts in the war against the Drug menace in Assam.”

What a innovative way to express the wrath on the Drug Mafia Kudos to your entire team for the tireless efforts on the war against Drug menace in Assam #JaiHind https://t.co/5q4zB83zlC — DIPANKAR (@Shomes_quest) August 3, 2022

Guwahati Police Commissioner Hardi Singh also commented on the tweet and warned, “Humse bach nahi sakte, yaad rakhna! (Remember you cannot fool us).”

Humse bach nahi sakte, yaad rakhna! https://t.co/bcA42hRgvo — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) August 3, 2022

It should be noted that the state government has launched the War on Drugs campaign last year. The state law enforcement agency also launched a mobile app called “Drugs Free Assam” in December last year to collect information about the use, sale, supply and transportation of drugs from the citizens.

According to NDTV, the state police department has registered 2,834 cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. So far, the police have arrested more than 4,838 drug traffickers.

