Assam: Police seal 'Miya' museum after BJP protest, detain 2 people

Miya Museum: Authorities have sealed a museum showcasing ‘Miya’ culture in Goalpara, Assam. It is being said that the Assam Police has also detained two people. Their links with terrorist groups are also being investigated.

‘Miya’ is the word used for the Muslim residents of present day Bangladesh. It is being said that the ‘Miya’ Museum which has been sealed was built in a building allotted under the central government’s affordable housing scheme PMAY.

The museum at Dapkarbhita in Goalpara district was opened on Sunday and sealed the day after. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded its closure, saying there is no community named ‘Miya’ in Assam.

Goalpara Deputy Commissioner Khanindra Choudhary said that in 2018, Akhil Assam Miya Parishad President Mohar Ali was allotted the house under PMAY, but instead of using it as his residence, he converted it into a museum.

“This is a violation of the provisions of PMAY, so we have sealed the house,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that under PMAY houses are allotted to the homeless for residential purposes. He said that apart from sealing the museum, the rural development department has issued a show cause notice to Ali asking him to explain why the house was converted into a museum.

On the other hand, Ali has threatened to go on a hunger strike in protest against the action taken by the Assam government.

“Why have they sealed my residence? where will I be now? I demand the state government to allot land in Guwahati to set up a ‘Miya’ Museum. I will start an indefinite dharna till the demand is met,” he told the media.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier on Tuesday questioned the authenticity of the items displayed in the museum.

“Except for the ‘lungi’ all the items displayed belong to the Assamese people. If they are unable to prove that the items displayed are only used by the ‘Mia’ people, a case will be registered,” he warned.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.