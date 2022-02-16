Assam Police Recruitment: Register for over 400 Constable, other posts at slprbassam.in; check details

Through the official notice, the Board has informed that the Physical Standard Test & Physical Efficiency Test (PST & PET) as well as Written Test among others will be announced in due course of time.

The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has opened its online application window for recruitment to more than 400 posts of Constable and others in the state police. Those who are interested and find themselves eligible can apply for the various positions by visiting the official website at slprbassam.in. The registration window will close on 17 March.

Through this recruitment drive, the SLPRB will fill up a total of 487 positions in the organisation. Candidates should note that there are 470 posts of Constable in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), 12 openings of Driver (Operator) in Fire and Emergency Services, Assam and five vacancies of Assistant Squad Commander.

Through the official notice, the Board has informed that the Physical Standard Test & Physical Efficiency Test (PST & PET) as well as Written Test among others will be announced in due course of time. The information regarding the same will be provided through email, SMS, SLPRB website and other means.

Check details on vacancy and eligibility criteria:

Constable (WO/WT/OPR): Age should be 18 to 25 years and eligibility - 10+2 (Science) pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM)

Constable (UB): Age should be 18 to 25 years and eligibility - Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 pass

Constable (Messenger): Age should be 18 to 25 years and eligibility - Class 12 pass and should also possess valid driving license for LMV, MMV and HMV and others.

Constable (Carpenter): Age should be 18 to 25 years and eligibility - Class 12 pass with a passed prescribed Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) course in trade

Constable (Dispatch Rider): Age should be 18 to 25 years and eligibility - Class 12 pass and must have a valid driving license for LMV, MMV and HMV among others.

Assistant Squad Commander: Age should be 20 to 24 years and eligibility - 10+2 (Science) pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM)

Driver (Operator): Age should be 18 to 25 years and eligibility - Class 8 pass and must hold a valid driving license for HMV (Heavy Motor Vehicles).

For more details on selection process, application fee and interviews, applicants can read the detailed notification here.

