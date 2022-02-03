Assam Police recruitment: Common Written Test application deadline ends today, apply at slprbassam.in

With this recruitment drive, the Assam State Level Police Board aims to fill 4,271 posts of constables in the armed branch (AB) and 2,391 posts in the unarmed branch (UB) in Assam Police

The deadline to apply online for the Common Written Test for recruitment of constables to the Assam Police Department ends today, 3 February. Applicants who have qualified for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can apply through the website of Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) - http://slprbassam.in - till 5 pm.

Here’s how to apply for the Assam Police Constable exam:

Got to the official website of SLPRB- http://slprbassam.in

On the homepage, find the Common Written Exam link and click on it

Register on the portal using application number, name and date of birth

After filling in the requested details, click on the submit button

Download the Assam Police Constable exam application form for future reference

Click on this direct link to register for the Assam Police Constable exam.

The SLPRB had extended the last date for submitting the online application. Earlier, the last date to submit the online application was 30 January, 2022. The PST and PET exams were conducted last year in various districts of the state. The results were announced on 19 January this year. The revised results were also released on 26 January.

With this recruitment drive, the Assam State Level Police Board aims to fill 4,271 posts of constables in the armed branch (AB) and 2,391 posts in the unarmed branch (UB) in Assam Police.

The board will also fill 813 Constable posts in Assam Police Radio Organisation or APRO and 788 posts in F&ES. A total of 754 posts of Constables/Guardsman under DGCD and CGHG will also be filled.

Click here to check the official notice by SLPRB here.

In case of any doubt, candidates can call on SLPRB’s toll-free number - 8929207668 - on working days (10 am to 5 pm).

For more details, candidates are requested to visit SLPRB’s official website - https://www.slprbassam.in.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.