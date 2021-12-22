Assam Police Recruitment: Applications for 320 sub-inspector posts open; check how to apply here
Candidates whose applications are found to be filled correctly will be eligible to appear for the written exam, which will be OMR-based of 100 marks
The State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam has invited online applications for recruitment of sub-inspector of police (AB) for newly created Assam commando battalions from today, 22 December onwards. Interested candidates may register themselves for the Assam Police SI recruitment 2021 on the official website of SLPRB.
How to apply:
- Visit the official website - slprbassam.in
- Click on the link that reads, ‘Go to online application portal’
- Register yourself in the portal using a valid mobile number
- An Assam Police Recruitment ID will be generated. Login using the ID
- Complete the application form by filling in all details and uploading documents
- Submit the form and keep a printout of it for future reference
- Direct link to apply for the Assam Police SI recruitment 2021
As per the notification given on the official website, the last date for submitting online applications is 21 January, 2022. Candidates do not have to pay any application fee to apply for the post.
Eligibility
Applicant must be an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of Assam. They must register themselves with a local employment exchange of Assam and should speak fluent Assamese or any other state language.
Educational Qualification
Candidate must possess a graduate degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognised college affiliated to a recognised university.
Age
Applicant should not be more than 24 and less than 20 years as on 1 January 2021. Upper age relaxation will be given to candidates who belong to reserved categories.
Selection Process
Those candidates whose applications are found to be filled correctly with all the required information will be eligible to appear for the written exam. Written test will be OMR-based consisting of 100 marks with one mark for each question. Duration of the test will be three hours and there will be negative marking of half a mark for each wrong answer.
After applicants clear the written test, they will be called for the PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on merit basis as per vacancies available.
The recruitment drive for sub-inspector of police (AB) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions is being carried out for a total of 320 posts where 314 posts are for male and transgender whereas six posts are for female candidates.
