Assam Police recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for over 400 Constable posts; direct link here

Attention candidates! The deadline to apply for over 400 posts of Constable in Assam Police ends today, 17 March 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website of Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) - slprbassam.in.

The online application process started on 16 February 2022.

Assam Police recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply for constable post

Step 1- Visit SLPRB’s official website - slprbassam.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, search for an online application portal and click on the apply link

Step 3 - Proceed with the registration process on the SLPRB portal

Step 4 - Fill the Assam Police recruitment 2022 form and upload the requested documents

Step 5 - Pay the Assam Police recruitment 2022 application fee and submit an application

Step 6 - Download the Assam Police recruitment 2022 application form and take a printout for future need

Here’s is the direct link to apply for the Constable post.

Selection procedure

The SLPRB will shortlist candidates on the basis of Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Physical Standards Tests (PST). The Written Exam and Oral Test/Viva Voce Round will be conducted for qualified candidates.

Candidates must note that the date and venue of the PST, PET and Written Test will be notified to in due course via email, SMS and other means, as well as through SLPRB's official website.

Application fee

Candidates seeking the position of Constable are not required to pay an application fee.

Payscale

The selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary between Rs 14,000-60,500/ per month (Pay Band II).

Candidates are requested to read the official notification for details regarding education qualification and other information.

With this recruitment drive, the SLPRB aims to fill 470 Constable posts in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), 12 posts of Driver (Operator) in Fire and Emergency Services, and 5 posts of Assistant Squad Commander.

Check the official notification by SLPRB here.

For more clarity, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SLPRB - slprbassam.in or they can thoroughly read the official recruitment notification.

