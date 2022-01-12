Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 2,450 constable posts ends today
Candidates applying for the posts should be 18 to 21 years of age as on 1 January, 2021
The deadline to apply for recruitment to more than 2,000 vacant posts of Constable for the newly-created Assam Commando Battalions is today, 12 January. The recruitment notice has been advertised by the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB).
Those who are interested can apply for the respective vacancies by visiting the official website at slprbassam.in. Through this recruitment drive, the SLPRB will fill a total of 2,450 vacancies of Constable AB for Male and Transgender, Female, and Nursing.
Vacancy Details:
Male and transgender – 2,220
Female– 180
Nursing– 50
Here are a few steps to apply for Assam Police Constable recruitment 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website at slprbassam.in
Step 2: Search and click on the online application portal link that is on the homepage.
Step 3: As the link opens, candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the application process
Step 4: Then, applicants need to fill the form, upload the necessary documents and submit the form
Step 5: Kindly, keep a printout of the form for future use or reference
Direct link to apply for Assam Police Constable is here.
The candidates who want to apply, are requested to check the official notification thoroughly here.
Details on Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process and others:
Age Limit:
Candidates applying for the posts should be 18 to 21 years of age as on 1 January, 2021. Meanwhile, for reserved categories, the upper age limit will be relaxed.
Educational Qualification:
Those applying for the post must hold a High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Council or Board. Secondly, in connection with the posts of Constable (Nursing), a Nursing Diploma certificate is necessary for all candidates.
Applicants will have to undergo Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) after their applications are found to be correct or eligible in all respects. After clearing PST/PET, candidates will have to appear in a Psychometric Test.
