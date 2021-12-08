Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2,134 Constable posts from 10 Dec; check details here

Applications of candidates will be checked and those applications which are found valid in all respects, will undergo a Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board invited applications for 2,134 vacancies of Constable (Unarmed Branch/Armed Branch), starting 10 December. Candidates who are interested may apply on the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam, Guwahati - https://www.slprbassam.in/

Applicants may check the detailed notification on the website through the following procedure

- Visit the website - https://www.slprbassam.in/

- Click on link for Recruitment of Constable (UB/AB) that is given on the page

- The notification will appear on your screen. Check the important dates and details

- Download the document to use in the future

Direct link to the notification is here - https://www.slprbassam.in/pdf/Notice2021/advertisement_constables.pdf

The last date to apply for the vacancy is 9 January next year. No application fee will be charged to apply for these vacancies.

Age

Applicants should not be below 18 years and also not more than 25 years of age as on 1 July, 2021. Relaxation on the upper age limit will be given to candidates who belong to SC, ST and OBC categories, as per the official notice.

Selection process

Applications of candidates will be checked and those applications which are found valid in all respects, will undergo a Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). A candidate should not have any physical deformity, or other ailments, that are likely to affect their performance. In such a case, the applicant will not be allowed to take part in the recruitment

The recruitment drive conducted in the district of Assam is being carried out to fill a total of 705 vacancies for the post of Constable (Unarmed Branch) District Executive Force. The recruitment also aims to fill 1,429 posts for Constable (Armed Branch).

The selected candidates will be paid in the scale of Rs 14,000-60,500 with a Grade pay of Rs 5,600, as well as other allowances.

Educational Qualification

For the post of a Constable in the Armed Branch, a candidate should possess a High School Leaving Certificate or should have passed Class 10 from a Government recognized Board. Applicants who wish to apply for the vacancy of a Constable in the Unarmed Branch must have passed Class 12 from a Government recognized Board or Council.

