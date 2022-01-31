Assam Police Constable application deadline extended till 3 February, check details here

Applicants who have qualified for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can apply for the Test

The Common Written Test application deadline for recruitment of Constables to the Assam Police Department has been extended by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). Interested individuals can register themselves for the Test on the official website - https://www.slprbassam.in - till 3 February, 2022 (5 pm).

Assam Police Constable recruitment: Follow below steps to apply for the Common Written Test

Applicants who have qualified for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can apply for the Test.

Visit the official website of SLPRB- https://www.slprbassam.in

Click on Common Written Exam (SEBA) link available on the homepage

Register on the portal using credentials such as application number, Date of Birth

Submit the Assam Police Constable recruitment form and take a printout for future need

Use this direct link to register for the exam.

Earlier, the last date for submitting the application was 30 January. The Board had conducted the Assam Police Constable physical tests last year in various districts of the state. The PST and PET exam results were released on 19 January, 2022. The revised results were released by the SLPRB last week on its official website.

As per the notice, the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board conducted the recruitment drive to fill 2,391 constable posts in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts in Armed Branch (AB) in Assam Police Department. 813 Constable posts reserved for Assam Police Radio Organisation or APRO and 788 posts in F&ES, 754 posts of Constables/Guardsman under DGCD and CGHG.

Applicants can contact the Board directly through toll-free number - 8929207668. They can call on working days between 10 am to 5 pm.

Check the official notice here.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of SLPRB - https://www.slprbassam.in .

