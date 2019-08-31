Assam NRC final list released: State finds 3,11,21,004 individuals eligible for inclusion, debars over 19 lakh from National Register of Citizens

As the anxiety over the publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) lingered, the Assam government on Saturday (31 August) published the final list at all NRC Seva Kendra (NSK) across the state and on www.nrcassam.nic.in and www.assam.mygov.in online.

According to the state government, 19,06,657 people have been excluded from the final NRC list. Legal provisions, including the right to appeal in the Supreme Court, is open to people who have been left out. The government has vowed to provide them with legal assistance to fight their case.

Follow LIVE updates on Assam NRC publication here

The process of updating the NRC had commenced in the state in 2013 as per the order of the apex court. Since then, the top court has been closely monitoring the entire process.

The process in Assam differed from the rest of the country and is governed by Rule 4A and the corresponding Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003. These rules have been framed as per the cut-off date of 24 March, 1971, decided as per Assam Accord.

The process of receipt of NRC Application Forms started during the end of May, 2015 and ended on 31 August, 2015. A total of 3,30,27,661 members applied through 68,37,660 applications. The particulars submitted by the applicants were taken up for scrutiny to determine eligibility of their inclusion in NRC.

The exercise of NRC update is a mammoth task involving around 52,000 State Government officials working for a prolonged period. All decisions of inclusion and exclusion were taken by these statutory officers.

Adequate opportunity of being heard were given to all individuals at every stage of the process. The entire process was conducted as per statutory provisions and due procedure followed at every stage.

As per Supreme Court's order, draft NRC (complete draft) was published on 30 July, 2018, wherein 2,89,83,677 numbers of people were found eligible for inclusion. Thereafter, claims were received from 36,26,630 numbers of people against exclusions.

Verification was also carried out of persons included in draft NRC under Clause 4(3) of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

Objections were received against inclusion of 1,87,633 persons whose names had appeared in draft NRC.

Another Additional Draft Exclusions List was published on 26 June, 2019, wherein 1,02,462 persons were excluded. Taking into account all the persons already included and after disposal of all Claims and Objections and proceedings under Clause 4(3), it was found that a total of 3,11,21,004 numbers of persons were eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 numbers of persons including those who did not submit Claims.

On Saturday, from 10 am onward, the hard copies of the Supplementary List of Inclusions will be available for public view at NSK, offices of the Deputy Commissioner and offices of the Circle Officer during office hours.

The status of both inclusion and exclusion can be viewed online in the official NRC website – www.nrcassam.nic.in. Any person who is not satisfied with the outcome of the claims and objections can file appeal before the Foreigners Tribunals.

