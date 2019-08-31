Assam NRC final list 2019 LIVE Updates: Anxiety pushes people over brink, report says 60-yr-old committed suicide fearing exclusion

Assam NRC final list 2019 Latest Updates: The anxiety over NRC is now pushing people over the brink: 33 people have killed themselves so far, six in July itself. Today, news broke that a 60-year-old woman Shayera Begum from No. 1 Dolabari village near Tezpur allegedly committed suicide by jumping into well due to rumours on NRC. Her name was not on the list so far, News18 Assam NE reported. More details on this are yet to follow
The final draft NRC included 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants, and left out over 40 lakh people. Over 36 lakh of those left out, had filed “claims” against the exclusion and of the 2.89 crore included, objections were filed against around 2 lakh people.
Ahead of the publication of the final list of the government’s National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Assam government is taking stock of the law and order situation in the state. The list of the Supreme Court-monitored exercise is scheduled to be published today (31 August).
On 23 August, at a meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all the districts, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed them to thwart any attempt at causing disturbance after the publication of the final NRC and ensure peace in the state.
The final draft was released by the government on 30 July, 2018, at all NRC Seva Kendra (NSK) across the state. In the final draft, of the 3.29 crore registered names, as many as 40,07,707 applicants found their names excluded.
Out of the 40.37 lakh applicants who were not included in the draft list, 36.2 lakh have claimed inclusion. On 26 June, 2019, the NRC authority published an additional draft exclusion list, where an additional 1,02,462 persons were included in the list of excluded persons, taking the total ineligible persons to 41,10,169.
The final NRC list will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in the state before 25 March, 1971.
Public who may check their final NRC status if they:
1) Submitted a claim upon not being included in the final draft list (published on 30 July, 2018)
2) Were excluded in the Additional Draft Exclusions List (published on 26 June, 2019)
3) Had any objection filed against their inclusion
4) Were called for hearings held from 5 July, 2019 onward
Public who are included in final NRC and may not check their application status if they are:
1) Included in the final Draft list
2) Not excluded in Additional Draft Exclusions List,
3) Not called for hearings held from 5 July, 2019 onwards.
Steps to check if your names have featured on final NRC list:
Offline
Citizens who want to check their final NRC status in an offline method, can visit their respective NRC Seva Kendra/Office of Circle Officer/Officer of Deputy Commissioner and check their names in the Supplementary Inclusions List on all working days from 10 am to 4 pm.
Online
1) Log in to websites – www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in
2) Look for link that says "Supplementary Inclusions/Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status"
3) Type in your Application Reference Number (ARN) to check if your name has been added to the final NRC
After 31 August, online facility will reflect the result of any change in status from Complete Draft NRC for claimants/objectees/any member included in Draft but were called for any hearing held on or after 5 July 2019.
The status of all NRC applicants will be available online from 7 September, 2019.
With just three days left for the publication of the NRC, the state government on Tuesday said it will provide free legal aid to "needy" people whose names do not figure in it, as it sought to assuage the fears of bonafide Indians who apprehend losing citizenship.
Besides the government, the state's ruling BJP and opposition Congress have also come forward to assist bonafide Indians who are kept out of the NRC.
Assam is the only state to have a National Register of Citizens (NRC). The NRC was first prepared in 1951 under the purview of the Census Act, 1948.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Aug 31, 2019 09:54:20 IST
Highlights
AASU urges govt to sign extradition treaty with Bangladesh
"The NRC process has been done under the supervision of the Supreme Court. The approach of the government in this matter has been disappointing. We urge the Centre to sign extradition treaty with the neighbouring countries so that those who do find their names in the document can be sent back to their parent countries. Despite repeated reminders from the apex court it has not been done so far. We have complete faith in the Supreme Court. If some indigenous and tribal people are left out by mistake then 30 regional organisations including eight Sahitya Sabha organisations will assist them," president of All Assam Students' Union Dipankar Kumar Nath told News18 Assam NE
60-yr-old woman commits suicide over exclusion from NRC, says report
The anxiety over NRC is now pushing people over the brink: 33 people have killed themselves so far, six in July itself. Today, news broke that a 60-year-old woman Shayera Begum from No. 1 Dolabari village near Tezpur allegedly committed suicide by jumping into well due to rumours on NRC. Her name was not on the list so far, News18 Assam NE reported. More details on this are yet to follow
NRC final list: A timeline
On one hand, the publication of the NRC list will culminate a process that practically started in May 2005 but had been stewing for much longer. On the other hand, it will impel lakhs of Assam residents into a legal quagmire as they are set to be stripped off their citizenship by the stroke of a pen. Those who are labelled 'outsiders' must defend their rights as Indian citizens in a court of law, or suffer deportation or detention.
While the civil rights activists label the exercise arbitrary and blatant subversion of human rights, indigenes argue that it cannot be judged based on reportage of selective events and a without proper historical context. Ridden with State excesses and several rounds of bloody communal violence, it's a long and blighted history.
Section 144 imposed in Assam
Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed in several parts of the state ahead of the release of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens. In Guwahati the prohibitory order was clamped in Dispur, where the secretariat and Assembly complexes are located, besides at Bhangagarh, Basistha, Hatigaon, Sonapur and Khetri police station areas, the police said.
Assam on alert as govt readies to file final list of legal residents after SC-monitored process
Amid tightened security and a ban on assembly of more than four people in some public places considered sensitive, the stage is set for the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam today. The Centre has rushed additional 51 companies of paramilitary forces to Assam to maintain law and order in the state.
Final NRC draft left out 40 lakh of which over 36 lakh filed objection
The final draft NRC included 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants, and left out over 40 lakh people. Over 36 lakh of those left out, had filed “claims” against the exclusion and of the 2.89 crore included, objections were filed against around 2 lakh people.
How to check your name in NRC offline?
Final list of NRC to be published today at 10.00 am
The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC), a Supreme Court-monitored exercise to record the citizen data in Assam, is scheduled to be published today (31 August) at 10 am. More than 200 companies of paramilitary troops besides Assam Police on high alert to ensure against law and order disturbances. It is for the first time since 1951 that the NRC is being updated in Assam to identify bona fide residents and deport illegal immigrants.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:54 (IST)
Govt extends time frame to appeal to foreigners tribunal against exclusion from NRC
09:51 (IST)
AASU urges govt to sign extradition treaty with Bangladesh
"The NRC process has been done under the supervision of the Supreme Court. The approach of the government in this matter has been disappointing. We urge the Centre to sign extradition treaty with the neighbouring countries so that those who do find their names in the document can be sent back to their parent countries. Despite repeated reminders from the apex court it has not been done so far. We have complete faith in the Supreme Court. If some indigenous and tribal people are left out by mistake then 30 regional organisations including eight Sahitya Sabha organisations will assist them," president of All Assam Students' Union Dipankar Kumar Nath told News18 Assam NE
09:41 (IST)
60-yr-old woman commits suicide over exclusion from NRC, says report
The anxiety over NRC is now pushing people over the brink: 33 people have killed themselves so far, six in July itself. Today, news broke that a 60-year-old woman Shayera Begum from No. 1 Dolabari village near Tezpur allegedly committed suicide by jumping into well due to rumours on NRC. Her name was not on the list so far, News18 Assam NE reported. More details on this are yet to follow
09:39 (IST)
Govt promises legal aid to people from economically weaker section of society who are excluded from NRC
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that the state government will take up the cause of those excluded from the final NRC to be published Saturday and ensure that nobody is subjected to any "unnecessary harassment". As long as the appellant's plea remains sub-judice with the Foreigner's Tribunal, he or she cannot be treated as a foreigner, the chief minister said.
09:35 (IST)
Today's NRC publication will be a “Supplementary Inclusions List”
The final list that will be out today will only be a “Supplementary Inclusions List” which will provide the names of those included in the NRC after they had filed “claims” against their exclusion in the final draft published 30 July last year or excluded in the additional draft exclusions list published on 26 June, 2019, or those who were in the final draft but had “objections” filed against their names or those who were included in the final draft but called for hearing from 5 July, 2019, onwards.
09:33 (IST)
Don't believe in rumours, govt will help those who are excluded from NRC, says Assam Police
09:17 (IST)
On his last day in office, Assam’s police chief insists that adequate security arrangements are in place
With the publication of the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam scheduled for Saturday, security arrangements have been beefed up across the state, Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said. “Saturday is when the NRC will be finally released and we have made all arrangements to maintain public order, so there is no reason for anybody to worry about security,” Saikia said. Using inputs from SSPs and district magistrates stationed across the state, the police has conducted vulnerability assessments for various regions in Assam and has deployed forces accordingly, especially in the NRC Seva Kendras, he said.
Saturday also happens to be Saikia’s last day as an officer of the Indian Police Service. Reflecting on what is widely considered in the state to be an illustrious career, Saikia says that he looks back at his tenure with “a fair amount of satisfaction and happiness”. Recepient of the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2015, Saikia looks forward to moving back to academics. “I have another life outside the police service. I deliver lectures as a visiting professor in various institutes such as IIM Ahmedabad and National University Singapore, and I plan to give more time to that now.”
The National Register of Citizens will be released online publicly at 10am on Saturday.
09:08 (IST)
NRC final list: A timeline
On one hand, the publication of the NRC list will culminate a process that practically started in May 2005 but had been stewing for much longer. On the other hand, it will impel lakhs of Assam residents into a legal quagmire as they are set to be stripped off their citizenship by the stroke of a pen. Those who are labelled 'outsiders' must defend their rights as Indian citizens in a court of law, or suffer deportation or detention.
While the civil rights activists label the exercise arbitrary and blatant subversion of human rights, indigenes argue that it cannot be judged based on reportage of selective events and a without proper historical context. Ridden with State excesses and several rounds of bloody communal violence, it's a long and blighted history.
09:05 (IST)
Section 144 imposed in Assam
Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed in several parts of the state ahead of the release of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens. In Guwahati the prohibitory order was clamped in Dispur, where the secretariat and Assembly complexes are located, besides at Bhangagarh, Basistha, Hatigaon, Sonapur and Khetri police station areas, the police said.
08:45 (IST)
'Why make us suffer pains of Partition all over, 70 later' says Assam resident awaiting final list
After attending six hearings, 70-year-old Prantosh Roy, a businessman in Assam’s largest city Guwahati, has a question for the government: why are ordinary people being forced to suffer the pain of India’s partition decades later?
Roy says his grandfather was born in Krishnanagar city of West Bengal’s Nadia district and relocated to Brahmanbaria in Tripura district of then East Pakistan about a century ago. While his elder brother moved to Assam in 1951, Roy came to Guwahati in 1960. He proudly displays a picture of him with Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal when he was felicitated along with others for serving a 19-month jail term during the Emergency. He has also been associated with All Assam Students Union (AASU), the body that first mooted the idea of creating an NRC. But still, Roy, has had to attend four hearings since 15 May 2019 and will be watching keenly the last list for his name.
Excerpted from report originally published in News18
08:37 (IST)
Assam on alert as govt readies to file final list of legal residents after SC-monitored process
Amid tightened security and a ban on assembly of more than four people in some public places considered sensitive, the stage is set for the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam today. The Centre has rushed additional 51 companies of paramilitary forces to Assam to maintain law and order in the state.
08:34 (IST)
Who do not need to check the NRC final list today?
People who are included in final NRC and may not check their application status if they are:
1) Included in the final Draft list
2) Not excluded in Additional Draft Exclusions List,
3) Not called for hearings held from 5 July, 2019 onwards.
08:32 (IST)
Final NRC draft left out 40 lakh of which over 36 lakh filed objection
The final draft NRC included 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants, and left out over 40 lakh people. Over 36 lakh of those left out, had filed “claims” against the exclusion and of the 2.89 crore included, objections were filed against around 2 lakh people.
08:26 (IST)
Who should check the NRC final list today?
After 31 August, online facility will reflect the result of any change in status from Complete Draft NRC for claimants/objectees/any member included in Draft but were called for any hearing held on or after 5 July 2019. The status of all NRC applicants will be available online from 7 September, 2019. So, you may check the list today if:
1) You submitted a claim upon not being included in the final draft list (published on 30 July, 2018)
2) You were excluded in the Additional Draft Exclusions List (published on 26 June, 2019)
3) You had any objection filed against their inclusion
08:24 (IST)
How to check your name in NRC offline?
08:19 (IST)
How to check your name in NRC online?
When the final list of legitimate citizens, or rather those who are deemed of dubious domicile, is published at 10.00 am, here is how you can ensure that your name has been included.
1) Log in to websites – www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in
2) Look for link that says "Supplementary Inclusions/Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status"
3) Type in your Application Reference Number (ARN) to check if your name has been added to the final NRC
08:04 (IST)
Final list of NRC to be published today at 10.00 am
The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC), a Supreme Court-monitored exercise to record the citizen data in Assam, is scheduled to be published today (31 August) at 10 am. More than 200 companies of paramilitary troops besides Assam Police on high alert to ensure against law and order disturbances. It is for the first time since 1951 that the NRC is being updated in Assam to identify bona fide residents and deport illegal immigrants.