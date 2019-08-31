Assam NRC final list 2019 LIVE Updates: Anxiety pushes people over brink, report says 60-yr-old committed suicide fearing exclusion

Assam NRC final list 2019 Latest Updates: The anxiety over NRC is now pushing people over the brink: 33 people have killed themselves so far, six in July itself. Today, news broke that a 60-year-old woman Shayera Begum from No. 1 Dolabari village near Tezpur allegedly committed suicide by jumping into well due to rumours on NRC. Her name was not on the list so far, News18 Assam NE reported. More details on this are yet to follow

The final draft NRC included 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants, and left out over 40 lakh people. Over 36 lakh of those left out, had filed “claims” against the exclusion and of the 2.89 crore included, objections were filed against around 2 lakh people.

Ahead of the publication of the final list of the government’s National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Assam government is taking stock of the law and order situation in the state. The list of the Supreme Court-monitored exercise is scheduled to be published today (31 August).

On 23 August, at a meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all the districts, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed them to thwart any attempt at causing disturbance after the publication of the final NRC and ensure peace in the state.

The final draft was released by the government on 30 July, 2018, at all NRC Seva Kendra (NSK) across the state. In the final draft, of the 3.29 crore registered names, as many as 40,07,707 applicants found their names excluded.

Out of the 40.37 lakh applicants who were not included in the draft list, 36.2 lakh have claimed inclusion. On 26 June, 2019, the NRC authority published an additional draft exclusion list, where an additional 1,02,462 persons were included in the list of excluded persons, taking the total ineligible persons to 41,10,169.

The final NRC list will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in the state before 25 March, 1971.

Public who may check their final NRC status if they:

1) Submitted a claim upon not being included in the final draft list (published on 30 July, 2018)

2) Were excluded in the Additional Draft Exclusions List (published on 26 June, 2019)

3) Had any objection filed against their inclusion

4) Were called for hearings held from 5 July, 2019 onward

Public who are included in final NRC and may not check their application status if they are:

1) Included in the final Draft list

2) Not excluded in Additional Draft Exclusions List,

3) Not called for hearings held from 5 July, 2019 onwards.

Steps to check if your names have featured on final NRC list:

Offline

Citizens who want to check their final NRC status in an offline method, can visit their respective NRC Seva Kendra/Office of Circle Officer/Officer of Deputy Commissioner and check their names in the Supplementary Inclusions List on all working days from 10 am to 4 pm.

Online

1) Log in to websites – www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in

2) Look for link that says "Supplementary Inclusions/Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status"

3) Type in your Application Reference Number (ARN) to check if your name has been added to the final NRC

After 31 August, online facility will reflect the result of any change in status from Complete Draft NRC for claimants/objectees/any member included in Draft but were called for any hearing held on or after 5 July 2019.

The status of all NRC applicants will be available online from 7 September, 2019.

With just three days left for the publication of the NRC, the state government on Tuesday said it will provide free legal aid to "needy" people whose names do not figure in it, as it sought to assuage the fears of bonafide Indians who apprehend losing citizenship.

Besides the government, the state's ruling BJP and opposition Congress have also come forward to assist bonafide Indians who are kept out of the NRC.

Assam is the only state to have a National Register of Citizens (NRC). The NRC was first prepared in 1951 under the purview of the Census Act, 1948.

With inputs from PTI