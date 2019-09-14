Assam NRC Final List: Names of all 3.30 crore applicants published online; check status at www.nrcassam.nic.in

Assam NRC Final List: The individual statuses of all 3.30 crore applicants who were part of the Assam government's National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise have been published online on Saturday (14 September), the office of the NRC State Coordinator said in Guwahati.

"The names of all the 3.30 crore applicants as per draft NRC and supplementary list of inclusions and exclusions (final NRC) have been published," the office of the NRC State Coordinator said in Guwahati.

The final NRC list which consisted only of supplementary lists, was published on 31 August at all NRC Seva Kendra (NSK) across the state and on www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in online.

"Names of all the members of a family irrespective of their involvement in the claims and objections process have been published on Saturday," the official said.

In the final document, of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants, over 19 lakh didn't find their names mentioned. The Assam government assured all legal options, including the right to appeal in highest courts of India, will be open to these people. The government also vowed to provide them with legal assistance to fight their case.

Steps to check your names on the final NRC list:

1) Log in to websites – www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in

2) Look for link that says "Supplementary Inclusions/Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status"

3) Type in your Application Reference Number (ARN) to check if your name has been added to the final NRC

After the publication of the final list, construction work for the state's first detention centre for those who do not qualify as Indian citizens has begun.

JE: 15 four-storey buildings being built-13 for men, 2 for women. It'll have separate toilets,hospital,kitchen,dining area, recreational area&school. There'll be buildings for officers&grade 4 staff. It'll have 2 security barracks. Water system will have capacity of 50,000 litres https://t.co/fidqg9vblc — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

The centre will be built at a cost of Rs 45 crore in Goalpara, with a capacity to hold 3,000 detainees. Currently, there are six detention centres that are run out of district jails.

With inputs from PTI

