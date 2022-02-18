Assam man buys scooter with sack full of coins kept as savings; watch viral video here

The man who is a shopkeeper said that he has been saving money for nearly eight months to buy his dream scooter

It was a dream come true for a man from Assam who finally bought a two-wheeler with his savings. The man, a shopkeeper from Barpeta district, had saved up months of hard-earned money in order to buy a new scooter. Surprisingly, the shopkeeper had saved up all his precious savings in a sack.

This incident made headlines after a YouTuber identified as Hirak J Das posted a few images on his Facebook handle. Sharing his insight on this amazing story, the YouTuber highlighted how this man’s humble nature and dedication got him what he wanted.

“Even if it takes a lot of money to fulfill a dream, sometimes it can be fulfilled by saving, little by little,” Das wrote on Facebook.

Along with the images, the YouTuber also shared 4 minutes and 54 seconds long video of the stationary shopkeeper who had consoled himself every time he thought of buying the bike.

Further in the video, the shopkeeper claims to have been saving for about seven to eight months. After he felt that he had accumulated enough to buy his dream bike, he visited a scooter showroom at Howly.

The video also captures three men struggling to carry the sack full of coins to the showroom. The sack was then emptied into plastic baskets, followed by a bunch of showroom staff coming together and counting the customer's hard-earned savings.

Watch the video here:

The video also highlights the proud moment when the shopkeeper signs the papers and collects the keys of his dream vehicle after patiently waiting for the staff to count the coins.

Since being shared on social media, both the post and the video have been creating a buzz among social media users. There were many who saluted the man for his commitment, while others asserted that dreams come true with lots of patience.

