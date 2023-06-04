Assam: IndiGo flight bound for Dibrugarh makes emergency landing in Guwahati
Flight 6E2652 made an emergency landing at Guwahati Airport with Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and two other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowalla, also present
Due to a mechanical issue, an Indigo flight with a destination of Dibrugarh made an emergency landing on Sunday morning at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.
“He is still at Guwahati airport after the flight made an emergency landing following a technical glitch,” Teli told ANI.
“I was on the flight along with BJP MLAs Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowalla. Today I have a schedule of three meetings in Duliajan, Tingkhong and Tinsukia. The flight was in the air for 15 to 20 minutes before landing at Dibrugarh airport and back at Guwahati airport and making an emergency landing. We are all safe. The authorities told us that, that flight will not run again,” Teli added.
Meanwhile, the airport authority also confirmed about the emergency landing of the Dibrugarh-bound Indigo flight.
