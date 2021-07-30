Assam HSLC Result 2021 declared: Pass percentage at 93.1%; Class 10 scores available at sebaonline.org

Along with the official website, students can access their results from other websites as well including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, and assamresult.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the HSLC Result (Class 10) today, 30 July. Candidates who are waiting for their Class 10 results can now check their scores by visiting the official website of SEBA https://sebaonline.org/.

Along with the official website, students can access their results from other websites as well including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, and assamresult.in.

Here are the steps that students can follow to check Assam Class 10 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://sebaonline.org/

Step 2: Search and click on the Assam Class 10 result 2021 link that is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, students will have to enter the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: After entering details, candidates need to click on submit and within a few seconds the results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Students should first check their results properly and download the page

Step 6: If required, keep a hard copy of the same for further need or reference

Here’s the direct link: https://resultsassam.nic.in/hslcmain.aspx

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.10 percent which is a huge 30 percent jump as compared to 2020. Last year, only 64.80 percent had managed to clear Class 10 examinations in the state.

Around 88,521 students have secured first division, 1,60,298 got second while 1,48,313 students have been placed in the third division. A total of 3,97,132 students have cleared the exams and the results of 26 candidates have been withheld.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the HSLC exams this year were canceled by the Assam Board. Following this, the board came up with an evaluation criterion.

As per the new policy, the Class 10 exams will be calculated on the basis of the 40:40:20 formula. So, students will be given 40 percent marks from the Class 9 annual exam, followed by another 40 percent marks from the Class 10 exams and the remaining 20 percent marks will be assigned to students by their respective schools.

Factors like attendance, internal assessment for 20 percent marks will also be considered by the board.

This year, the Board of Secondary Education in Assam will issue digital mark sheets for students that will be accepted for admission in all schools. Meanwhile, SEBA has also informed that the original mark sheets and other documents for students will be distributed by the board once the ongoing restrictions in the state are relaxed.