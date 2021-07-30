SEBA is all set to declare the Assam HSLC result 2021 today on sebaonline.org at 11 am. Check live updates here
seba assam hslc class 10 matric result 2021 assam board class 10th result to be declared today
Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2021 | Students can now check their Assam HSLC/AHM results 2021 and download online marksheets from the official Assam websites, sebaonline.org, sebaresults.in and resultsassam.nic.in.
The Class 10 students will be evaluated based on their performance in Class 9, which will formulate 40% of marks. Similarly, another 40% from Class 10 and 20 marks from school-based internal assessment. I
n case of non-availability of Class 10 marks, 70% of marks will be added from Class 9.
On 18 June, Assam cancelled the board exam 2021 for Class 10 and 12. The decision was taken in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) in Assam will declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10, or Matric, results today for over four lakh students. Students may check their results on the official website — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Along with the HSLC exam results, SEBA will also announce the results of AHM cancelled exams.
Once released, registered candidates can visit the official website sebaonline.org to access their scorecards. Students will require their roll numbers to check their grades. The results will reportedly be available from 9 am at the test centres in the form of PDF files and via SMS.
Keeping in mind the second wave of COVID-19 , the board had cancelled Class 10 and 12 examinations this year. While Class 10 results are expected to be announced on 30 July, Class 12 scorecards will be declared by 31 July as per the state government's directions.
Once announced, students can follow these simple steps to check and download their results:
Step 1: Visit the official website, sebaonline.org
Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSLC result 2021’ available on the homepage
Step 3: On the new page, submit the roll number and captcha code
Step 4: After submitting the required details, click on the ‘Get results’ link
Step 5: The Assam SEBA HSLC result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Check it
Step 6: Save a copy of the Assam Class 10 scorecard and take a printout for future reference
The results will also be published on alternative websites such as results.sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
Assam Class 10, 12 evaluation criteria changed
The Assam Class 10 board exams were slated to be held from 11 May to 1 June but were cancelled due to the pandemic.
The results have now been prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria according to which, for the assessment of Class 10 students, 40 percent weightage is being given to their performances in Class 9 and 10. The remaining 20 percent marks will be given on the basis of school-based internal assessment.
Over 3.5 lakh students registered to appear for the HSLC exam last year, as many as 2,21,756 have cleared it. The pass percentage of Assam Board class 10 exams stood at 64.80 per cent. This was more than the pass percentage of 2019, which was 60.23 percent. In 2020, boys performed better than girls as 62.91 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have cleared the same while 69.93 per cent of boys who appeared for their HSLC exam have passed it. In 2019, the pass percentage of male students was 62.69 per cent whereas the female pass percentage was 57.99 percent.