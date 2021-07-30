SEBA is all set to declare the Assam HSLC result 2021 today on sebaonline.org at 11 am. Check live updates here

Auto refresh feeds

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the result for HSLC or class 10 students today at 11 am. Students can check score at official website — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in .

On 18 June, Assam cancelled the board exam 2021 for Class 10 and 12. The decision was taken in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state

Students can check Assam HSLC result 2021 by name nut using third-party websites, check the latest update of results.sebaonline.org

The SEBA result 2021 can be checked using the given credentials: SEBA 10th result 2021 Roll Number; Security Code; Use Class 10 roll number to check SEBA HSLC result 2021

• Assam HSLC result 2021 online check Class 10, • Visit the official website, sebaonline.org HSLC 2021. • On the homepage, click on ‘HSLC result 2021’ link. • Enter roll number and captcha in the given fields. • Click on ‘Submit’ button. • The HSLC result 2021 Assam board will be displayed on the screen. • Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Class 10 students will be evaluated based on their performance in Class 9, which will formulate 40% of marks. Similarly, another 40% from Class 10 and 20 marks from school-based internal assessment. In case of non-availability of Class 10 marks, 70% of marks will be added from Class 9

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will announce the the Assam HSLC Class 10 result 2021 today (30 July 2021) for over three lakh students. The SEBA HSLC result 2021 will be available online at 11 am on official website, resultsassam.nic.in

Students can check their Assam HSLC/AHM results 2021 and download online marksheets from the official Assam websites, sebaonline.org, sebaresults.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Students can check the SEBA result 2021 on the following websites:

Students can also download their results on a mobile application called 'SEBA Results 2021'. The application can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Students can check SEBA HSLC results by entering their details.

Both the board exams were cancelled this year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. About seven lakh students had registered for the Class 10th, 12th board exams this year.

Step 6: Save a copy of the Assam Class 10 scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Step 5: The Assam SEBA HSLC result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Check it

Step 3: On the new page, submit the roll number and captcha code

Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSLC result 2021’ available on the homepage

As per reports, 4,26,553 students have registered for Class 10 exams in the state out of which 1,97,565 are male candidates and 2,28,988 female candidates. The result link is now available

The Assam board Class 10 result 2021 recorded a 30 percent increase in overall pass percentage with 93.1%. The SEBA result 2021 got a jump from last year's 64.80% to 93.10%.

The Class 10 students will be evaluated based on their performance in Class 9, which will formulate 40% of marks. Similarly, another 40% from Class 10 and 20 marks from school-based internal assessment. In case of non-availability of Class 10 marks, 70% of marks will be added from Class 9

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will announce the the Assam HSLC Class 10 result 2021 today (30 July 2021) for over three lakh students. The SEBA HSLC result 2021 will be available online at 11 am on official website, resultsassam.nic.in

Students can check their Assam HSLC/AHM results 2021 and download online marksheets from the official Assam websites, sebaonline.org, sebaresults.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Students can check the SEBA result 2021 on the following websites:

Students can also download their results on a mobile application called 'SEBA Results 2021'. The application can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Students can check SEBA HSLC results by entering their details.

Both the board exams were cancelled this year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. About seven lakh students had registered for the Class 10th, 12th board exams this year.

Step 6: Save a copy of the Assam Class 10 scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Step 5: The Assam SEBA HSLC result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Check it

Step 3: On the new page, submit the roll number and captcha code

Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSLC result 2021’ available on the homepage

As per reports, 4,26,553 students have registered for Class 10 exams in the state out of which 1,97,565 are male candidates and 2,28,988 female candidates. The result link is now available

The Assam board Class 10 result 2021 recorded a 30 percent increase in overall pass percentage with 93.1%. The SEBA result 2021 got a jump from last year's 64.80% to 93.10%.

Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2021 | Students can now check their Assam HSLC/AHM results 2021 and download online marksheets from the official Assam websites, sebaonline.org, sebaresults.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

The Class 10 students will be evaluated based on their performance in Class 9, which will formulate 40% of marks. Similarly, another 40% from Class 10 and 20 marks from school-based internal assessment. I

n case of non-availability of Class 10 marks, 70% of marks will be added from Class 9.

On 18 June, Assam cancelled the board exam 2021 for Class 10 and 12. The decision was taken in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) in Assam will declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10, or Matric, results today for over four lakh students. Students may check their results on the official website — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Along with the HSLC exam results, SEBA will also announce the results of AHM cancelled exams.

Once released, registered candidates can visit the official website sebaonline.org to access their scorecards. Students will require their roll numbers to check their grades. The results will reportedly be available from 9 am at the test centres in the form of PDF files and via SMS.

Keeping in mind the second wave of COVID-19 , the board had cancelled Class 10 and 12 examinations this year. While Class 10 results are expected to be announced on 30 July, Class 12 scorecards will be declared by 31 July as per the state government's directions.

Once announced, students can follow these simple steps to check and download their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSLC result 2021’ available on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, submit the roll number and captcha code

Step 4: After submitting the required details, click on the ‘Get results’ link

Step 5: The Assam SEBA HSLC result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Check it

Step 6: Save a copy of the Assam Class 10 scorecard and take a printout for future reference

The results will also be published on alternative websites such as results.sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam Class 10, 12 evaluation criteria changed

The Assam Class 10 board exams were slated to be held from 11 May to 1 June but were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The results have now been prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria according to which, for the assessment of Class 10 students, 40 percent weightage is being given to their performances in Class 9 and 10. The remaining 20 percent marks will be given on the basis of school-based internal assessment.

Over 3.5 lakh students registered to appear for the HSLC exam last year, as many as 2,21,756 have cleared it. The pass percentage of Assam Board class 10 exams stood at 64.80 per cent. This was more than the pass percentage of 2019, which was 60.23 percent. In 2020, boys performed better than girls as 62.91 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have cleared the same while 69.93 per cent of boys who appeared for their HSLC exam have passed it. In 2019, the pass percentage of male students was 62.69 per cent whereas the female pass percentage was 57.99 percent.