The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released the Higher Secondary Level Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 revised result.

It was declared at 11 am on Saturday, 22 May. Those who wish to check their revised result can access it by visiting the two official websites assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

1. Go to sebaonline.org.

2. On the homepage, click on the revised result link

3. Enter username and password

4. Assam HS TET 2021 revised result will appear on the screen. Check it

5. Take a printout and save a copy

Check the result directly from here.

The exam was held on 10 January for which candidates had appeared for two tests. The first paper comprised of questions from the subjects Pedagogy, General English, Basic Numerical and Assam and It’s People.

The duration of this 100 marks paper was of 2 hours. For the second paper, candidates have been marked for the streams/subjects (Commerce, Science, or General Studies and Current Affairs) which they had chosen while filling the application form.

To qualify for TET, an applicant needs to pass both papers with at least 60 percent marks in each.

There is a relaxation of 5 percent for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PH candidates.

Those who have passed the exam will get a certificate. This will be valid for seven years from the date of issue of the certificate by the Empowered Committee, Government of Assam. The same committee will also verify all the qualifications and documents before awarding the certificate.