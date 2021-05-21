Those qualified will be awarded a certificate that will have a maximum validity of seven years

Ranoj Pehu, the Education Minister of Assam, has announced that the revised results of the Higher Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for postgraduate (PG) teachers will be released tomorrow, 22 May at 11 am. Once declared, candidates who had applied for the re-evaluation of their scores can visit the official website https://ssa.assam.gov.in and https://sebaonline.org to check the revised result. The exam was held on 10 January.

Revised result of Higher Secondary TET for Postgraduate Teacher will be available at https://t.co/MB0GaPjgyX and https://t.co/1AhhffUdqG from 11 am on 22/05/2021 — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpegu) May 21, 2021

Once released, candidates can follow these simple steps to check the results:

- Visit https://ssa.assam.gov.in or https://sebaonline.org

- On the homepage, click on the HS TET revised result link

- Log in using credentials. The scorecard will be displayed on the screen

- Check it. Save a copy. If required, take a printout

Two papers were conducted as a part of the examination. The first paper was common for all candidates and had questions from subjects like Pedagogy, General English, Basic Numerical, and Assam and Its People. In the second paper, candidates were judged as per their choice of the stream - Commerce, Science, or General Studies and Current Affairs. It is mandatory to pass both papers to qualify for the TET exam.

Qualifying Numbers:

A candidate must score at least 60 percent marks in each paper. There is a relaxation of 5 percent of marks for candidates belonging to OBC/SC/ST/ MOBC/PH categories. Only those applicants are eligible to apply under the Physically Handicapped category who have a physical disability of more than 40 percent.

Those qualified will be awarded a certificate that will have a maximum validity of seven years. The certificate will be issued to successful candidates by the Empowered Committee, Government of Assam after checking the eligibility criteria and documents.