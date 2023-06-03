Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma launches NEP 2020 in Higher Education Institutions, called it historic day
The NEP was envisioned under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of preparing our youth for the future and its adoption marks a historic day for Assam, says CM.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020 for the higher educational institutes of the state.
At a ceremony held at Guwahati University, CM Sharma said “Adoption of New Education Policy marks a historic day for Assam.”
Further, speaking about the policy, he said, “The NEP was envisioned under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of preparing our youth for the future and its adoption marks a historic day for Assam.
As a part of the policy, we should focus on imparting multi-disciplinary education and preparing our students in a holistic and enabling environment”.
The Chief Minister also admired the higher education department and Guwahati University for taking the initiative towards the implementation of the NEP 2020. Appreciating the policy, he said, “The New Education policy has also paved the way for transformative changes in the education sector of the country”.
Adding further, CM Sarma said, “The state government has been taking committed steps since the beginning to implement this education policy, which is gradually turning into reality. In the journey for academic excellence in Assam, these initiatives will become milestones in the coming days”.
The Assam CM also stated that for the first time, a liberal education policy has been introduced which removed the rigid distinctions among the streams (Science, Arts and Commerce).
It may be noted that NEP 2020 launched in July 2020 provides a set of guiding principles for a paradigm shift across the education sector in India from school to doctoral level.
Accordingly, the tenth and twelfth boards have been removed and the pattern of 5+3+3+4 will follow. In addition to this, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his grief over the Balasore train accident in Odisha and wished a quick recovery to the injured.
Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Adviser to Education Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, VC Gauhati University Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique also spoke on the occasion
With inputs from agencies
