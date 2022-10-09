Assam govt bans loudspeakers, rallies on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Guwahati: The Assam government led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a ban on the use of loudspeakers and processions of Muslims on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi in the state today. The Assam administration had earlier approved these events, but later the decision was reversed.

Today the festival of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Muslim community. Muslims celebrate this day as the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. The Assam administration today banned processions and use of loudspeakers in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts of Assam’s Barak Valley.

The administration in these districts had earlier allowed organizers to process processions and use of loudspeakers, but on Saturday reversed the decision “in view of the law and order situation”.

“However, they can celebrate in any open ground, mosque or Idgah,” said Cachar SP Numal Mahta.

Following the administration’s decision, the Julus-e-Mohammadi Utsav Committee of Cachar announced the cancellation of the rally.

