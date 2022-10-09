Assam govt bans loudspeakers, rallies on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi
The administration in these districts had earlier allowed organizers to process processions and use of loudspeakers, but on Saturday reversed the decision 'in view of the law and order situation'
Guwahati: The Assam government led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a ban on the use of loudspeakers and processions of Muslims on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi in the state today. The Assam administration had earlier approved these events, but later the decision was reversed.
Today the festival of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Muslim community. Muslims celebrate this day as the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. The Assam administration today banned processions and use of loudspeakers in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts of Assam’s Barak Valley.
The administration in these districts had earlier allowed organizers to process processions and use of loudspeakers, but on Saturday reversed the decision “in view of the law and order situation”.
“However, they can celebrate in any open ground, mosque or Idgah,” said Cachar SP Numal Mahta.
Following the administration’s decision, the Julus-e-Mohammadi Utsav Committee of Cachar announced the cancellation of the rally.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Assam: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the state for 3 days
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Assam for three days beginning Friday during which he will attend a meeting on floods.
WATCH: ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ becomes ‘party todo yatra’ in Assam
A clash between two groups of Congress workers broke out during a meeting to discuss the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Rajiv Bhawan in Assam's Dhubri district
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to inaugurate BJP office in Guwahati, address rally of party workers
Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold a meeting on narcotics with the chief ministers, chief secretaries and director-generals of police of the Northeastern states