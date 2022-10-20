Guwahati: The Assam government Thursday withdrew the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) from West Karbi Anglong district as the situation there has “considerably improved”.

Anglong

However, the controversial law which gives immunity to the security forces, have been extended in eight other districts and one sub-division for six months.

“The six month extension of AFSPA is effective from October 1,” Home and Political Department Principal Secretary Niraj Verma said in an order.

‘Disturbed area’ tag under AFSPA withdrawn from Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district

“The Governor of Assam is pleased to withdraw the declaration of “Disturbed Area” w.e.f. 01.10.2022 from West Karbi Anglog district of Assam,” the state government said in a notification dated October 15.

It further said that a review of the law and order and security scenario in Assam in the recent past indicates that “the situation has considerably improved in West Karbi Anglong district of the state.”

8 districts and 1 sub-division of Assam where AFSPA has been extended?

Since April 1 this year, nine districts and one sub-division were kept under the AFSPA as “disturbed area” after withdrawing the legislation from the rest of the state. As per the order released on Thursday, the law has been extended in eight districts and one sub-division. They are:

1 – Tinsukia

2 – Dibrugarh

3 – Charaideo

4 – Sivasagar

5 – Jorhat

6 – Golaghat

7 – Karbi Anglong

8 – Dima Hasao

and Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar in the Barak Valley.

AFSPA in Assam

On 27 November, 1990, Assam was declared as disturbed area and the entire state was brought under AFSPA. Since then, it has been extended every six months after a review of the situation by the state government.

What is AFSPA?

AFSPA confers special powers to armed forces to respond at will in the “disturbed areas” to maintain law and order. It enables forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant.

It also gives a certain level of immunity to the security forces in case of an operation going wrong.

Civil society groups and rights activists have been demanding withdrawal of the “draconian law” from the entire North East claiming violation of human rights by the armed forces.

The cry to repeal the act gained momentum after the death of 14 civilians in firing by security forces in a botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence in Mon district of Nagaland on December 4, 2021.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.