Assam floods: 3 killed, several missing, 57,000 affected as torrential rains play havoc in state

More than 17 trains have been cancelled/partially cancelled by the Indian Railways due to damage of tracks and bridges at 26 locations on a 76-km stretch. Meanwhile, two trains have been suspended, leaving thousands of passengers stranded

Three people, including a woman, die; several displaced and more than 57,000 people have been affected by the by torrential rains lashing parts of Assam, triggering landslides across the northeastern state.

According to the flood reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three people, including a child from the Cachar district are missing since Sunday (15 May). Affected people are being shifted to safer places by rescue teams.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency services and district administration teams are engaged in rescue operations in the flood-hit Assam.

Flood situation in Assam's Cachar district remains grim with thousands of people affected According to ASDMA, 3 people incl a child from the Cachar district are missing since yesterday. SDRF, Fire & Emergency services and district admin engaged in rescue operations

On Saturday, three people, including a woman, died in landslide incidents in Haflong area in Dima Hasao district.

Water level of several rivers are gradually increasing and nearing the danger mark following incessant rains in Assam and neighbouring states - Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh - in the last few days. Water in Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark.

The Indian Air Force said that it has evacuated 119 passengers from Ditokchera railway station in Assam on Sunday. The passengers were stranded for more than 24 hours at the station in the Dima Hasao district due to heavy downpour making train movement difficult.

The Indian Air Force evacuated 119 passengers from Ditokchera railway station in Assam. Located in the Dima Hasao district, the railway station had a train stranded for over 24 hrs due to incessant rains making rail movement infeasible.

Officials informed that the rains and waterlogging over the past few days have eroded most roads and railway tracks in Dima Hasao district of the state, affecting road and rail connectivity to the Barak Valley region.

Tracks in many areas are submerged and damaged at several locations by flood waters. Officials from the Northeastern Frontier Railway said that it will take several days to restore train connectivity completely.

"We will be able to give a better picture of the evacuation process and the damages caused by late Sunday evening when latest reports from the district are available. Besides Dima Hasao, flooding was reported from five other districts of the state, but the situation there is not as bad," GD Tripathi, CEO, Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

As per the latest data, around 222 villages under 15 revenue circles have been affected by the flash floods in Assam leading to the damage to 10321.44 hectares of cultivated land, which have also submerged under floodwaters.

Landslides were reported in New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages, where around 80 houses were severely affected, ASDMA informed.

