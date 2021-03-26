Assam elections 2021: Amit Shah returns for four rallies; Sarbanada Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma on campaign trail too
Assam sees a direct fight between the BJP and Congress
After a day of campaigning in Kerala on 24 March, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will once again return to Assam on Friday and address four rallies.
Shah, who has been on the campaign trail for well over a month now, will look forward to underlining some of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for Assam, where the ruling party now faces stiff competition from Congress.
The home minister started his day with a rally at Dagaon High School field in Kamrup at 11:30 am. He will then move to Jagiroad, Morigaon for the second rally at 1 pm. For the remaining two rallies, Shah will be in Karimganj and Cachar at 3 pm and 5:30 pm respectively.
Besides Shah, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also be campaigning in the state throughout the day on 26 March. Sonowal has four public meetings lined up -- Udalguri (noon), Panery, Mangadoi and Rangiya.
Sarma, on the other hand, will have five public meetings and a roadshow on Friday. He started his day a little early with his first public meeting at 10 am in Mangaldoi. He will then have foru rallies -- Baithalangshu, Bokajan, Lumding and Hojai. Sarma will take part in his only roadshow of the day at 5 pm in Nagaon.
Click here for Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates
The BJP has promised the people of Assam that it will bring the "corrected NRC" should the electorate give them another chance. The party remains silent on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act, though.
Assam sees a direct fight between the BJP and Congress. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also taken potshots at Sarma and Sonowal, both seen as stalwarts in regional politics in the northeastern state.
In the first phase of polling on 27 March, 47 seats go to the polls in Assam. The results will be declared on 2 May.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Assam Assembly Election 2021, Ajanta Neog profile: Upper Assam leader looks poised to deliver for BJP
Neog, a senior minister in all three governments of late chief minister Tarun Gogoi, and a powerful leader in Upper Assam, has held the Golaghat seat since 2001
Assam Assembly Elections 2021, Sushmita Dev profile: Congress leader faces uncertain future in party, politics
A lawyer by profession, Dev has a BA (Hons) in Political Science, Bachelor of Laws (LLB), Masters in Law(LLM) and Bar-At-Law (UK)
Assam Assembly Election 2021, Lurinjyoti Gogoi profile: AJP chief started political career with AASU, has strong regional roots
Lurinjyoti was born in Morankari Gaon, Laipuli Gram Panchayat, Tinsukia district to Prabin Gogoi and Dulu Gogoi