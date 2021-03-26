Assam elections 2021: Amit Shah returns for four rallies; Sarbanada Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma on campaign trail too

Assam sees a direct fight between the BJP and Congress

After a day of campaigning in Kerala on 24 March, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will once again return to Assam on Friday and address four rallies.

Shah, who has been on the campaign trail for well over a month now, will look forward to underlining some of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for Assam, where the ruling party now faces stiff competition from Congress.

The home minister started his day with a rally at Dagaon High School field in Kamrup at 11:30 am. He will then move to Jagiroad, Morigaon for the second rally at 1 pm. For the remaining two rallies, Shah will be in Karimganj and Cachar at 3 pm and 5:30 pm respectively.

Besides Shah, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also be campaigning in the state throughout the day on 26 March. Sonowal has four public meetings lined up -- Udalguri (noon), Panery, Mangadoi and Rangiya.

Sarma, on the other hand, will have five public meetings and a roadshow on Friday. He started his day a little early with his first public meeting at 10 am in Mangaldoi. He will then have foru rallies -- Baithalangshu, Bokajan, Lumding and Hojai. Sarma will take part in his only roadshow of the day at 5 pm in Nagaon.

The BJP has promised the people of Assam that it will bring the "corrected NRC" should the electorate give them another chance. The party remains silent on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act, though.

Assam sees a direct fight between the BJP and Congress. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also taken potshots at Sarma and Sonowal, both seen as stalwarts in regional politics in the northeastern state.

In the first phase of polling on 27 March, 47 seats go to the polls in Assam. The results will be declared on 2 May.