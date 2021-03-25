Assam Assembly Election 2021: Voting for 47 seats on 27 March; full list of constituencies in first phase of polls
A total of 264 candidates, including 78 independents and 23 women candidates, are in the fray in the first phase of the Assam Assembly election
The first phase of polling in Assam for 47 Assembly constituencies is slated for 27 March, Saturday when voters will decide the fate of 264 candidates from across various parties and political affiliations.
The BJP is contesting in 39 of the 47 seats while its alliance partner the AGP in 10, including two where it is in a friendly contest against the saffron party. Congress is contesting in 43 seats and its allies AIUDF, RJD, Anchalik Gana Morcha (as an independent) and CPI-ML in one seat each.
Assam Jatiya Parishad is contesting in 41 seats while the Raijor Dal is contesting in 19 seats as independents. A total of 78 independents are in the fray in the first phase. There are 23 women candidates in the fray in the first phase, Election Commission sources said.
Here is a list of constituencies that will vote on Saturday:
List of seats going to polls in the first phase
|Constituency number
|Constituency Name
|71
|Dhekiajuli
|72
|Barchalla
|73
|Tezpur
|74
|Rangapara
|75
|Sootea
|76
|Biswanath
|77
|Behali
|78
|Gohpur
|83
|Dhing
|84
|Batadroba
|85
|Rupohihat
|88
|Samaguri
|89
|Kaliabar
|93
|Bokakhat
|94
|Sarupathar
|95
|Golaghat
|96
|Khumtai
|97
|Dergaon (SC)
|98
|Jorhat
|100
|Titabor
|101
|Mariani
|102
|Teok
|99
|Majuli (ST)
|103
|Amguri
|104
|Nazira
|107
|Thowra
|108
|Sibsagar
|105
|Mahmara
|106
|Sonari
|109
|Bihpuria
|110
|Naoboicha
|111
|Lakhimpur
|112
|Dhakuakhana (ST)
|113
|Dhemaji (ST)
|114
|Jonai (ST)
|115
|Moran
|116
|Dibrugarh
|117
|Lahowal
|118
|Duliajan
|119
|Tingkhong
|120
|Naharkatia
|122
|Tinsukia
|123
|Digboi
|124
|Margherita
|125
|Doom Dooma
|126
|Sadiya
Prominent among those whose fates will be decided in the first phase are BJP leader and incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Ranjit Dutta, Naba Kumar Doley, Sanjoy Kishan and Nazir Hussain.
The others are Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora, Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia, AICC secretary Bhupen Borah and former ministers of the party Bharat Narah, Pranatee Phukan and Rakibul Hussain.
The fates of jailed Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi along with his party general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan will also be decided in the first phase.
With inputs from PTI
