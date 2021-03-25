Politics

Assam Assembly Election 2021: Voting for 47 seats on 27 March; full list of constituencies in first phase of polls

A total of 264 candidates, including 78 independents and 23 women candidates, are in the fray in the first phase of the Assam Assembly election

FP Research March 25, 2021 22:01:39 IST pollpedia
Representational image. PTI

The first phase of polling in Assam for 47 Assembly constituencies is slated for 27 March, Saturday when voters will decide the fate of 264 candidates from across various parties and political affiliations.

The BJP is contesting in 39 of the 47 seats while its alliance partner the AGP in 10, including two where it is in a friendly contest against the saffron party. Congress is contesting in 43 seats and its allies AIUDF, RJD, Anchalik Gana Morcha (as an independent) and CPI-ML in one seat each.

Assam Jatiya Parishad is contesting in 41 seats while the Raijor Dal is contesting in 19 seats as independents. A total of 78 independents are in the fray in the first phase. There are 23 women candidates in the fray in the first phase, Election Commission sources said.

Here is a list of constituencies that will vote on Saturday:

List of seats going to polls in the first phase

Constituency number Constituency Name
71 Dhekiajuli
72 Barchalla
73 Tezpur
74 Rangapara
75 Sootea
76 Biswanath
77 Behali
78 Gohpur
83 Dhing
84 Batadroba
85 Rupohihat
88 Samaguri
89 Kaliabar
93 Bokakhat
94 Sarupathar
95 Golaghat
96 Khumtai
97 Dergaon (SC)
98 Jorhat
100 Titabor
101 Mariani
102 Teok
99 Majuli (ST)
103 Amguri
104 Nazira
107 Thowra
108 Sibsagar
105 Mahmara
106 Sonari
109 Bihpuria
110 Naoboicha
111 Lakhimpur
112 Dhakuakhana (ST)
113 Dhemaji (ST)
114 Jonai (ST)
115 Moran
116 Dibrugarh
117 Lahowal
118 Duliajan
119 Tingkhong
120 Naharkatia
122 Tinsukia
123 Digboi
124 Margherita
125 Doom Dooma
126 Sadiya

 

Prominent among those whose fates will be decided in the first phase are BJP leader and incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Ranjit Dutta, Naba Kumar Doley, Sanjoy Kishan and Nazir Hussain.

The others are Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora, Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia, AICC secretary Bhupen Borah and former ministers of the party Bharat Narah, Pranatee Phukan and Rakibul Hussain.

The fates of jailed Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi along with his party general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan will also be decided in the first phase.

With inputs from PTI

